JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Emtec to its 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for the 7th year. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
Emtec was selected for their comprehensive managed services portfolio which provides a wide range of functional, technical, business process, and end-user focused support services for client's complex IT environments under its Emtec ClearCARE®, Emtec Digital, and Wave6 Brands. Emtec's managed service offerings include:
- Emtec ClearCARE® - Functional & technical managed support services for Oracle Cloud and Oracle on-premise clients including hosting, upgrades, enhancements, migrations, maintenance, and end user support by Oracle certified consultants.
- Emtec ClearCARE® Infrastructure - Fully managed service management, end-user support, help desk, and infrastructure managed services to achieve desired service levels & increase customer satisfaction.
- Emtec Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) - Cost-effective cyber security assessments and fully managed security services to better manage cyber security risk and meet compliance needs.
- Emtec Digital Robotic Operations Center (ROC) - Fully managed intelligent automation services to help clients effectively build, manage, and scale Robotic Process Automation (RPA) initiatives.
- Emtec Digital Custom Application Managed Support - Maintenance and support for custom developed applications and mobile apps including performance tuning, bug fixes, testing, and functionality enhancements.
- Wave6 Salesforce Support - Salesforce platform optimization, development initiatives, everyday platform administration, and end-user support by Salesforce certified consultants.
"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."
"I am quite proud of the impact we have had on our clients' success through our managed support services. I applaud our delivery teams for their dedication and rapid response to our clients affected by the pandemic," said Sunil Misra, CEO and President, Emtec Inc. "Thank you, CRN, for selecting Emtec for this prestigious honor."
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and subsidiary Wave6.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com
