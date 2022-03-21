JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will feature Emtec on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list for the 12th year. This list recognizes IT solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Hewlett Packard, and more.
Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate partners who provide knowledgeable, professional, and certified specialists. Their clients depend on their competencies and expertise to help them overcome today's IT challenges as well as advance their digital enablement, optimization, and transformation initiatives.
Emtec was selected for its breadth and depth of technical certifications across multiple IT disciplines. The organization continues to make significant investments in skills and certifications for best-in-class technologies across intelligent automation, cloud, data engineering, analytics, platform development, enterprise applications, cyber security, service management, IT architecture, and more.
"Our technology credentials are critical to our clients. These certifications serve as a validation of our expertise - further enriched with over two decades of value-driven client engagements," said Sunil Misra, CEO, Emtec, Inc. "Kudos to our entire team - passionate technologists at heart who revel in creating complex, robust solutions. Thank you to CRN for this honor."
"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We're proud to honor them in this manner."
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/techelite250.
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. Learn more by visiting Emtec, Emtec Digital, and subsidiary Wave6.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelco.com/
