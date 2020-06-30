SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO Ptd. Ltd. – EMURGO, a global blockchain solutions provider & a founding entity of the Cardano protocol, announces its partnership with Online Travel Agency (OTA) Travala.com - the world's leading blockchain-based travel booking platform trusted by customers worldwide. This partnership will enable travelers to easily book hotels & travel accommodations worldwide using Cardano's native cryptocurrency ADA on Travala.com's online platform. As the official travel partner of EMURGO, Cardano ADA users will also receive 10% cashback for all hotel bookings made with ADA until July 31.
This partnership will be an additional, substantial step forward with regards to EMURGO's mission to drive the adoption of ADA, as economies reopen and travel restrictions are lifted. This will further provide value to the core ADA community, as well as the larger cryptocurrency communities.
Through Travala.com's existing partnership with digital travel company Booking.com to integrate accommodations listings, Travala.com currently offers 2,000,000+ bookable properties across 90,000 worldwide destinations in 230 countries and territories, at competitive prices up to 40% cheaper than mainstream travel booking platforms.
Travala.com users are able to seamlessly pay for their travel bookings with Cardano ADA in addition to 28 other accepted cryptocurrencies and traditional online payments.
"As global travel begins to gradually resume, EMURGO is excited to partner with Travala.com to bring functional utility to Cardano ADA users. Being able to book flights, hotels, and other travel accommodations with ADA at over 2 million properties in 90,000 international destinations demonstrates EMURGO's focus to drive real-world Cardano adoption," said EMURGO CEO Ken Kodama.
"We're extremely excited to partner with an industry titan to boost ADA adoption. Travel is the ideal venue for mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and as we all start to travel again, Travala.com will continue to provide a frictionless travel booking experience to anyone, anywhere," said Juan Otero, Travala.com CEO.
According to recent data provided by Travala.com, 60% of all bookings on the platform in the last twelve months have been paid in cryptocurrencies. Over the past six weeks, there have been more than 20% week-over-week growth in total bookings, pointing towards a gradual recovery in the travel industry from the global COVID-19 pandemic. The most booked travel destinations with cryptocurrency payments to date have been the U.S., Thailand, and Australia.
About EMURGO
EMURGO is a global blockchain technology company providing solutions for developers, startups, enterprises and governments. EMURGO develops enterprise-grade applications, builds developer tools, invests in startups, and provides blockchain education.
EMURGO has offices and manages projects in Singapore, Japan, the USA, India, and Indonesia. EMURGO is a founding member of the Cardano protocol. To connect and learn more, visit https://emurgo.io.
About Travala.com
Founded in 2017, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with 2,000,000+ properties in 230 countries and 600 airlines globally. Backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 28 leading cryptocurrencies in addition to traditional payment methods. The Travala.com value proposition is bolstered by AVA. As the native cryptocurrency of the platform, AVA can be used for payments, receiving loyalty rewards, discounts and bonuses, among several other use cases. For more information, visit www.travala.com
