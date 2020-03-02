SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enableocity, a SF-Bay Area-based Sales Enablement-as-a-Services company emerges from stealth with strong domain-expertise, conversation frameworks, technology, and customers who are raving fans, to help B2B companies overcome an array of obstacles preventing sales growth.
Corey Sommers, Enableocity co-founder shares his WHY. "I founded Enableocity last year with a strong vision to provide targeted sales enablement solutions that deliver rapid and measurable value for startups AND large enterprises. After leading sales enablement at various tech companies for the past 15 years, I've learned what works and realized that to be credible, you have to deliver value fast. That's what we do at Enableocity and we do it as-a-service."
An ideal customer for Enableocity is a CEO or Sales VP in a startup wanting to scale quickly to attack market opportunity. Or it could be a CRO or Enablement leader in a large company wanting faster ramp-times and needing help with enablement frameworks to improve performance and sales results. Marketing leaders who want better go-to-market execution, will value the Enableocity Playbook creation process and immersive sales training experience to build confident sellers.
"We have re-engineered the sales playbook design process to be much more field-driven. We can rapidly prototype a playbook that focuses less on sales process and more on the sales conversation, and we can build it in 4-5 weeks. Channel-specific versions are an easy spin-off," Sommers added.
Enbleocity's core offerings are:
- Playbooks-as-a-Service
- Onboarding-as-a-Service
- Sales Academy-as-a-Service
- Channel Enablement-as-a-Service
Customer Traction
Colin Blou, Senior Vice President of Sales at Claroty, a rapid growth IoT cybersecurity company, tapped Enableocity for their first Playbook. "We'd been planning to build a playbook for over two years. To have someone corral, cajole, organize us, and patiently record and present our disparate thoughts into a coherent and usable product, that is the resounding achievement of Enableocity."
About Corey Sommers
Corey is a pioneer of the discipline of Sales Enablement within high technology. Corey is also co-author of the best-selling book, "Whiteboard Selling: Empowering Sales Through Visuals."
About Enableocity
Enableocity helps Sales & Enablement leaders to overcome growth constraints to improve sales outcomes. We bring sales content to life with experiential learning, gamification, & events to drive adoption. We do this by integrating proven methods, frameworks and technology as-a-Service. It's all about knowing and not guessing what works.
