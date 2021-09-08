TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The majority of new chemical entities (NCEs) are limited by poor solubility and bioavailability issues to successfully reach clinical phase despite having promising therapeutic activity. A lot of scientific efforts and resources are directed towards discovering promising drug candidates hence it is imperative to give utmost importance to intervene at the early stages of drug discovery to understand physicochemical properties of the molecule and devise appropriate formulation approaches that can aid in improving their solubility limited absorption and resulting bioavailability issues.
In the development of NCEs, the phase between the discovery of a potential NCE hit and the start of human clinical studies, it is critical to involve a preclinical formulator to develop appropriate formulations for various studies in preclinical phase. The role of a preclinical formulator requires a thorough understanding of many aspects of the drug development process.
Apart from the knowledge of various formulation parameters, a preclinical formulator should have understanding of impact of physchem properties on drug absoprion, toxicology, pharmacokinetics and analytical techniques. In addition, formulation scientists must understand the needs of pharmacokinetic and toxicity studies with respect to the dose, volume, species and safety of vehicles used in the formulation to devise appropriate formulation approaches to successfully resolve formulation challenges and enable further development of a NCE molecule.
Join Sreehari Babu Putchakayala, VP & Head, Formulation Development Solutions, Aragen Life Sciences, in a live webinar on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to hear about novel formulation approaches to overcome solubility issues and enable clinical development of NCEs.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enabling Clinical Development of Poorly Soluble Molecules Through Formulation Solutions.
