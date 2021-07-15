TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
To show how this can be accomplished, representatives from Masimo, Adaptive Clinical Systems and Bioclinica will demonstrate the direct connection capabilities established between the Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET™) and Bioclinica EDC via the Adaptive eClinical Bus®.
Join experts Richard Murg, Global Vice President, Business Development, Bioclinica Software Solutions; Sina Adibi, CEO and President, Adaptive Clinical Systems; and Jennifer Jackson, Director for Connectivity, Masimo for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to watch the demonstration using measurements from the Masimo Rad-97™ blood pressure measurement device as the example eSource.
For more information or to register for this event, visit Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems.
