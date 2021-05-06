HONG KONG, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enabot has officially launched on Kickstarter their brand-new social companion robots: the EBO SE and the EBO AIR. Starting today, both models are available for pre-order.
Building on the success of the original EBO S and EBO PRO, described by Mashable as "a smart robot [that] could become your cat's new BFF" and by GearBrain as "one of the best robots to buy for your home in 2020", the EBO SE and the EBO AIR are social companion robots, designed to keep your home safe, your pets entertained and your family connected at all times.
Originally created to solve the issue of pet obesity and pet neglect, the EBO evolved to be much more. The EBO SE and AIR represent the next evolutionary step for the home robotic companion. They provide comfort, protection, and companionship for everyone in the family, no matter the distance.
Responding to consumer feedback, Enabot has introduced a number of improvements and added exciting new features. The new EBO allows for multiple users to log in and control the robot. It also comes with night vision, so users can access the camera day and night. The EBO app's new interface is more user-friendly, and the new wheels, combined with a powerful motor, ensure a smooth ride on all surfaces, including rugs and carpets.
Equipped with a 1080p HD camera and a pair of speakers and microphone, the rolling bots allow for real-life two-way communication using a Wi-Fi connection. Through EBO's mobile app, parents can remotely interact with their kids and pets, and family members can connect with elderly loved ones from anywhere in the world.
The EBO SE and AIR use a combination of movement, sound, and digital eye animations for life-like interactions. The steady and nimble moving robots can wheel, roll and dance to entertain pets and people alike while capturing photos and videos of every special moment. All the data is stored locally, using an expandable SD card. Surveillance features on both models include 24-hour video recording, infrared night vision, and motion detection notification, which means the EBO will immediately send you an alert whenever suspicious activities are detected.
With exclusive AI technology, the EBO AIR is able to identify your family and pets, automatically record, track and follow them, allowing for fun interactions throughout the day. Additional AI features include the anti-drop function, pet auto-play mode, and automatic video editing.
Take a look at the EBO SE and EBO AIR Product Intro and see what role they can play
in your family on Youtube.
The EBO SE (priced at $ 99 / € 99 / £ 99) and the EBO AIR (priced at $ 169 / € 169 /
£ 159) are now available to pre-order for up to 40% off from Kickstarter.
About Enabot
Established in Hong Kong in 2018, Enabot is a family bot company whose team members come from a strong robotics background, with great industry resources and extensive experience in the development, design, and manufacturing of consumer-grade robotic products.
Enabot currently has over 80 employees, 80% of whom are engineers. Since its establishment, the company has received funding from some of the most reputable venture capital funds, such as Sequoia Capital (China).
Enabot used pet companion robotics as its entry point and released its first product in 2019. So far, Enabot's products have been sold to more than 60 countries, serving thousands of families around the world on a daily basis. Discover more about Enabot's vision and mission at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLhIf5RD8gI.
