SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encorpe, Inc. (Encorpe) announced today that founders Chris M. Pieper (CEO) and John Harper (Chief Subject Matter Expert) will join Tyler Technologies' June 25, 2020 virtual conference to share feedback on how Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) service providers can ease their adaption of new federal guidelines (PD-19-03) that go into effect on July 1, 2020. Encorpe has announced the availability of a free RSA-911 edit checker (the QA Advisor) that can scan VR case records and identify conflicts with the new policy directive.
The Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) publishes and enforces policy directives that define service delivery rules and compliance guidelines VR agencies must follow in serving their constituents. John Harper, Encorpe's RSA policy specialist noted that, "The cutover from one policy directive to another can be a daunting task for VR agencies who must retrain staff and update all open cases to be compliant with the new rules." With the release of the QA Advisor, VR agencies can start testing their PD-19-03 readiness early, affording their staff the necessary time to make corrections required to ensure a successful and compliant RSA-911 report.
The upcoming information sharing event is sponsored and hosted by Tyler Technologies. Tyler provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector and is a national provider of Vocational Rehabilitation case management software based on its Entellitrak® platform. Entellitrak-based Vocational Rehabilitation solutions are currently being implemented at the Puerto Rico Vocational Rehabilitation Administration (PRVRA) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Stephanie Kuhnel, Tyler vice president of state sales, noted that, "The team at Encorpe really understand the 19-03 policy directive and has been incredibly helpful to our team as we upgrade our case management software to fully embrace the new federal rules. Tyler has a passion for serving the agencies that help people with disabilities." The free virtual conference is scheduled for June 25, 2020, and registration is now open.
Encorpe, Inc. is an entrepreneurial company providing software and services to organizations who help people with disabilities gain meaningful and competitive employment. Encorpe's founders have installed more than 30 VR systems in the last decade and offer 50+ years' experience covering RSA policy compliance, VR analytics and best practices, software Quality Assurance, portal and interface development, and RSA-compliant data migration.