SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encorpe, Inc. (Encorpe) announced today new options to help state vocational rehabilitation (VR) agencies in preparing and submitting their federally mandated RSA-911 reports to the Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA). The quarterly report contains a record of demographic and programmatic data for each person served by the Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program and must meet strict guidelines established by RSA.
RSA provides resources and oversight to state agencies providing services to individuals with disabilities. RSA publishes and enforces policy directives that define service delivery rules and compliance guidelines that VR agencies must follow in serving their constituents. The current directive, PD-16-04.v11, will be replaced on July 1, 2020 with the new PD-19-03.v1 directive.
RSA released the final PD-19-03.v1 directive on May 14, 2020, noting, "RSA is pleased to share the RSA-911 Edit Specifications that we will use for PY 2020 Q1 reports in accordance with PD 19-03. These reports will be due by November 15, 2020." John Harper, Encorpe's RSA policy specialist, noted that, "The cutover from one policy directive to another can be a daunting task for VR agencies who must retrain staff and update all open cases to be compliant with the new rules." Encorpe's free QA Advisor edit checker, fully supports the new PD-19-03.v1 policy directive and is currently available through the company's "Early Look" Beta program. The final QA Advisor software can be downloaded from Encorpe's website starting July 1, 2020.
Encorpe, Inc. is an entrepreneurial company providing software and services to organizations who help people with disabilities gain meaningful and competitive employment. Encorpe's founders have installed more than 30 VR systems in the last decade and offer 50+ years' experience covering RSA policy compliance, VR analytics and best practices, software Quality Assurance, portal and interface development, and RSA-compliant data migration.
For more about Encorpe's QA Advisor visit https://www.encorpe.com