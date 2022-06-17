Award Winners Honored at Eduventures® Summit Include Colorado Technical University, Florida Atlantic University, University of Arizona, and Washington & Jefferson College
BOSTON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encoura LLC, an educational data science and research organization, today announced the winners of the annual Innovation Award Program at their Eduventures Summit in Boston, Massachusetts. The Innovation Awards program was created to recognize and showcase the achievements of individuals and organizations that share Encoura's vision for innovating to improve outcomes that support critical areas of an institution. Selected by a jury of higher education leaders and advisors, Encoura and its Eduventures Research division celebrated the award winners at a ceremony and reception that took place during Eduventures Summit. Award winners were announced by Cara Quackenbush, Eduventures Senior Vice President of Research, Encoura.
The 2022 winners include:
- Colorado Technical University, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida
- University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona
- Washington & Jefferson College, Washington, Pennsylvania
"We believe thoughtful innovation can change the world and that is why we created this awards program, showcasing the best of higher education. For the sixth year, our winners have sought to address the unprecedented challenges facing our sector by creating new, actionable, and innovative initiatives that support a more equitable and inclusive opportunity for all students. We congratulate all of our 2022 winners," said Cara Quackenbush, Eduventures Senior Vice President of Research, Encoura.
"It is a great honor for Florida Atlantic to be nationally recognized for our innovative approach to delivering success for all students—regardless of background," said Florida Atlantic Interim Provost Michele Hawkins, Ph.D. "We are proactive and use evidence to keep a record number of students on track for timely graduation, so that they can drive our regional and state workforce."
About the Innovation Award Program
Now in its sixth year, the Eduventures Innovation Awards program honors organizations and teams that are shaping the future of Higher Education. Entries are submitted in 3 categories and are designed to identify higher education institutions that have demonstrated significant innovations when developing and deploying programs that impact these areas of an institution:
- Enrollment: A new enrollment management strategy in a fast-changing environment
- Student Experience: A new approach to teaching and learning or student support
- Outcomes: A new effort to define and report student outcomes
Judges select winners from written applications and, if needed, follow-up interviews. Entries are scored on value to the institution, innovation, and relevance to the mission of the school and are announced in conjunction with Eduventures Annual Summit.
About Encoura, LLC
Encoura, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACT, is an educational data science and research organization serving over 2,000 member institutions comprised of public and private colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1972, Encoura has been a leading provider of data science, technology, and programs serving students, high school educators, colleges, and universities from its offices in Austin, TX and Boston, MA. These solutions represent the link between students making important life decisions and those providing the resources and information they need to succeed in their post-secondary educations and careers. For more information, visit https://encoura.org.
Media Contact
Maggie Lamond, Encoura, 781-454-6731, maggie.lamond@encoura.org
SOURCE Encoura