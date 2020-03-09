BOSTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encova Insurance has selected Hi Marley as its platform for text communication with customers. Having access to unique Hi Marley capabilities, including AutoTranslate and Side Chat, Encova is securing the best tools for a frictionless and delightful relationship with its customers.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Encova Insurance provides commercial insurance, including workers' compensation, as well as auto, home and life insurance. The insurance carrier has recently rebranded with a new promise toward innovation -- paving the path in the insurance space by leveraging key technologies. Since piloting with Hi Marley, Encova has seen its average cycle time decrease by 46%.
"We have always been a customer-centric organization and are constantly looking for new ways to be ahead of the curve," said Encova Senior Vice President and Chief Claims Officer Teresa King. "In working with Hi Marley, we've seen how a communications platform can change a customer's experience in a moment of need. And it also changes the experience for our claims team. These are professionals dedicated to helping our customers – and giving them better tools matters."
Mike Greene, CEO at Hi Marley, followed, "Encova is continuously looking for ways to improve the experience for their customers in today's fast paced world. We're excited to support them on that journey. From Day 1, it was great to see streamlined communication and claim cycle time - ultimately getting their policyholders back on their feet that much faster. It's a testament to their team."
Recent customer reviews on claims handled using Hi Marley have given Encova an average 4.8 / 5-star satisfaction rating.
About Hi Marley, Inc.
Hi Marley is a software provider offering the first AI-enabled conversation platform specifically designed for the insurance industry. Hi Marley enables insurance carriers to easily and quickly communicate with customers and other partners in the insurance ecosystem so they can deliver an optimal customer experience. The platform has flexible APIs and requires zero integration to get started. Learn more at www.himarley.com.
About Encova Insurance
Encova Insurance, formerly Motorists Insurance Group and BrickStreet Insurance, provides commercial insurance, including workers' compensation, as well as auto, home and life insurance.
A super-regional carrier ranked in the top 20 mutual insurance companies in the United States, Encova includes more than 1,200 associates writing in 28 states and the District of Columbia, premiums in excess of $1 billion, a surplus in excess of $1.46 billion and assets in excess of $4.1 billion. The group markets insurance solutions through more than 2,000 independent agencies in the Midwest, Northeast and South.
Media Contact: Paul Yanosy, paul@himarley.com