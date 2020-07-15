DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Encryption Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Communication Encryption, Cloud Encryption), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global encryption software market size is expected to grow from USD 9,763 million in 2020 to USD 20,052 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2020 to 2025 in the post-COVID-19 scenario.
Major growth drivers for the encryption software market include stringent regulatory standards and data privacy compliances, rising concerns about loss of critical data and an exponential increase in the adoption of cloud and virtualization technologies. Budgetary constraints and availability of free, open source, and pirated encryption software may restrain the growth of the encryption software market.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The encryption software market is segmented on the basis of components (software and services). The services segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. There is a strong requirement for encryptio3en software related services to tackle specific needs. The encryption services enhance the security portfolio of enterprises and safeguard their system from unauthorized access, exploitation, and data loss.
The cloud encryption segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The encryption software market by application has subsegments of disk encryption, file/folder encryption, database encryption, communication encryption, and cloud encryption. The cloud encryption segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of organizations moving toward the cloud for achieving cost savings, agility, and flexibility, although this is also making their critical data more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hence, the cloud encryption segment is growing at the highest rate among all encryption software applications.
Asia Pacific (APAC)to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as India, Australia, andNew Zealand, and growing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction to Covid-19 Scenario
2 Introduction to the Encryption Software Market
3 Research Methodology
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
5.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market
5.2 Market: Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020
5.3 Market Investment Scenario
6 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Dynamics
6.2.1 Drivers
6.2.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Standards and Data Privacy Compliances
6.2.1.2 Rising Concerns Pertaining to Loss of Critical Data
6.2.1.3 Exponential Increase in the Adoption of Cloud and Virtualization Technologies
6.2.2 Restraints
6.2.2.1 Budgetary Constraints
6.2.2.2 Availability of Free, Open Source, and Pirated Encryption Software
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Integrated Data Protection Solutions and Eaas Among Smes
6.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of Encryption Software Across Verticals
6.2.4 Challenges
6.2.4.1 Difficulties in Effective Management and Usage of the Encryption Key
6.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce Among Enterprises
6.3 Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
6.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
6.4 Regulatory Compliances
6.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
6.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
6.4.3 Federal Information Security Management Act
6.4.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
6.4.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
6.4.6 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
6.4.7 Federal Information Processing Standards
6.5 Use Cases
6.5.1 Use Case: Scenario 1
6.5.2 Use Case: Scenario 2
6.5.3 Use Case: Scenario 3
6.5.4 Use Case: Scenario 4
7 Encryption Software Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Software: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Professional Services
7.3.1.1 Support and Maintenance Services
7.3.1.1.1 Support and Maintenance Services: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
7.3.1.2 Training and Education Services
7.3.1.2.1 Training and Education Services: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
7.3.1.3 Consulting Services
7.3.1.3.1 Consulting Services: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
7.3.2 Managed Services
7.3.2.1 Managed Services: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
8 Encryption Software Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Disk Encryption
8.2.1 Disk Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
8.3 File/Folder Encryption
8.3.1 File/Folder Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
8.4 Database Encryption
8.4.1 Database Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
8.5 Communication Encryption
8.5.1 Communication Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
8.6 Cloud Encryption
8.6.1 Cloud Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
9 Encryption Software Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.2.1 On-Premises: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
9.3 Cloud
9.3.1 Cloud: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
10 Encryption Software Market, by Enterprise Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
10.3 Large Enterprises
10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
11 Encryption Software Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
11.3 Aerospace and Defense
11.3.1 Aerospace and Defense: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market
11.4 Government and Public Utilities
11.4.1 Government and Public Utilities: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market
11.5 It and Telecommunication
11.5.1 It and Telecommunication: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market
11.6 Healthcare
11.6.1 Healthcare: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market
11.7 Retail
11.7.1 Retail: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market
11.8 Other Verticals
12 Encryption Software Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 North America: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market
12.2.2 United States
12.2.2.1 Growing Need to Secure Private Data to Fuel the Demand for Encryption Software in the US
12.2.3 Canada
12.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Encryption Solutions Across Various Verticals to Drive the Market Growth in Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Europe: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market
12.3.2 United Kingdom
12.3.2.1 Focus on Securing Users' Data and Addressing Gdpr Requirements to Drive the Market in the UK
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.3.1 Increasing Instances of Spear Phishing Attacks and Internet Thefts to Increase the Demand for Encryption Software in Germany
12.3.4 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market
12.4.2 China
12.4.2.1 Increasing Investments in Encryption Solutions to Spur the Demand for Encryption Solutions in China
12.4.3 India
12.4.3.1 Growing Need for Securing Confidential Information to Drive the Growth of Encryption Software in India
12.4.4 Australia and New Zealand
12.4.4.1 Rising Data Leakage Instances Across Anz to Boost the Growth of Encryption Software in Anz
12.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market
12.5.2 Middle East
12.5.2.1 Complex Legal, Regulatory, and Economic Resolutions to Compel Organizations to Adopt Encryption Software in the Middle East
12.5.3 Africa
12.5.3.1 Increase in Number of Tech Ventures to Lead to the Growth of Encryption Software Market in Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Latin America: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market
12.6.2 Brazil
12.6.2.1 Rapid Surge in Usage of Sensitive Data for Sharing Vital Information Among Customers to Increase the Demand for Encryption Software in Brazil
12.6.3 Mexico
12.6.3.1 Rise in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions and Services to Fuel the Growth of Encryption Software Market in Mexico
12.6.4 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.1.1 Visionary Leaders
13.1.2 Innovators
13.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.1.4 Emerging Companies
13.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups/SMEs)
13.4.1 Progressive Companies
13.4.2 Responsive Companies
13.4.3 Dynamic Companies
13.4.4 Starting Blocks
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 IBM
14.3 Microsoft
14.4 Symantec
14.5 Thales E-Security
14.6 Trend Micro
14.7 Sohpos
14.8 Check Point
14.9 Micro Focus
14.10 Mcafee
14.11 Dell
14.12 Winmagic
14.13 Eset
14.14 Cryptomathic
14.15 Bitdefender
14.16 Stormshield
14.17 Ciphercloud
14.18 Other Relevant Company Profiles
15 Adjacent Markets
15.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets
15.2 Limitations
15.3 Encryption Software Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets
15.4 Mobile Encryption Market
15.4.1 Adjacent Market: Mobile Encryption Market, by Application
15.4.2 Adjacent Market: Mobile Encryption Market, by Vertical
15.4.3 Adjacent Market: Mobile Encryption Market, by Region
15.5 Cybersecurity Market
15.5.1 Adjacent Market: Cybersecurity Market, by Vertical
15.5.2 Adjacent Market: Cybersecurity Market, by Region
15.6 Quantum Cryptography Market
15.6.1 Adjacent Market: Quantum Cryptography Market, by Vertical
15.6.2 Adjacent Market: Quantum Cryptography Market, by Region
16 Appendix
16.1 Discussion Guide
