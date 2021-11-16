Encycle is a technology-driven company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients’ electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-30% with little or no capital investment. For information, visit: www.encycle.com (PRNewsfoto/Encycle)