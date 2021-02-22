WINNIPEG, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DBI Technologies Inc. is proud to announce the release of Studio Controls COM 64 version 6.0, the development community's award winning choice for User Interface design, Scheduling and Data Presentation 64-bit ActiveX component software.
DBI Technologies Inc. has been providing application developers with solid software components for Twenty-Five years, giving Microsoft Access, Visual C++, Visual Basic for Applications (VBA), Visual FoxPro and LabVIEW solution development teams the tools they need to bring commercial software to market faster and with uncommon functionality. Today, Studio Controls COM 64 comprises a paired collection of 27 components for building End-to-End Enterprise Resource Visualization solutions ranging from COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Scheduling to Manufacturing and Production line planning to Television Program Scheduling. DBI's component software is Industry Tested and Developer Trusted.
Studio Controls COM 64 v6.0. introduces two new controls helping developers integrate images into their appointment scheduling presentations, at the same time enhancing customer experience navigation with a custom browser control. The new control introductions offer developers increased flexibility for building Web Browsing right into their applications and referencing up to 250 images with the new ctxImage control. The new 64-bit ActiveX HTML browser control (ctxHTML) accommodates local system file browsing, as well as, standard Worldwide Web browsing. Many other enhancements have been incorporated into the collection of Studio Controls COM 64 components. A detailed list of feature enhancements can be found at https://www.DBI-Tech.com/StudioControls/COM64.
Studio Controls COM 64 includes a full collection of 64-bit and 32-bit development controls. Helping developers launch their projects quickly, each DBI component software product includes a complete feature collection of code samples demonstrating best practices and how to quickly integrate DBI's award winning controls in Microsoft Access and Visual C++. Studio Controls COM 64 has become a default go-to product for many VBA software developers in the financial services industry. Brokerage houses, Financial management companies, Investment firms, Banks and the like all rely upon DBI's industry hardened controls for extending their financial modeling requirements. "Studio Controls COM 64 saved the day for us," said Neil Gordon, at BlackRock.
DBI Technologies Inc. continues to extend incredible value for the VBA and COM based developer community. Starting back with Alan Cooper's vision for a tightly integrated, drag and drop application designer that has spurred on development environment standards today, DBI's ActiveX product line up has been engineered to accommodate the broad range of IDE's from Microsoft Access to National Instruments' LabVIEW. Industry trusted for twenty-five years DBI's collection of Scheduling and User Interface design component software has become the single choice of Windows developers.
A single developer's license of Studio Controls COM 64 starts at $699. Complete product licensing details including samples with integrated PEM viewers in Visual Basic, Visual FoxPro and Microsoft Access / VBA and Visual C++ formats can be found at: https://www.dbi-tech.com.
-###-
About DBI Technologies Inc.
DBI Technologies Inc. is a commercial software company focused on empowering application developers with the most flexible and respected, reusable commercial component software and services for Scheduling, Presentation layer, User Experience and Text Analytics application development. DBI is recognized for its award winning component products and its technical support for customers working in any Microsoft .NET and OLE compliant development environment.
As an industry leader in the implementation of component-based application development, DBI provides creative solutions for its customers, incorporating current technologies built on commercially sound component-based architectures. https://www.dbi-tech.com.
For further information please contact:
VP Marketing | dbimarket [AT] dbi-tech.com
800.670.8045 | 204.985.5770 | 204.943.0738 (fax)
Product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
Media Contact
DBI Market, DBI TECHNOLOGIES INC., +1 2049855775, dbimarket@dbi-tech.com
SOURCE DBI TECHNOLOGIES INC.