Endear raised $2 million to continue helping consumer brands solve challenges ranging from unifying sales data attribution, to remote clienteling, to tackling the loss of 3rd party cookies. Endear's unique offering of an Omnichannel customer relationship manager (CRM) solution is poised to succeed as the retail space evolves online.
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endear, an omnichannel Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform for consumer businesses, has announced a $2 million Seed round investment. Led by Reformation Partners, with participation from Habitat Partners, this marks a major milestone for the company.
Since 2019, Endear has helped hundreds of consumer brands stay competitive across the digital and physical landscape by providing a seamless way of unifying their digital and physical touchpoints. This Seed round will accelerate the development of more tools and features that consumer businesses can use to offer more personalized shopping experiences such as clienteling, a modern and effective way to increase customer loyalty and ultimately sales & revenue.
"We couldn't be happier to be working with these specific investors, who believe not only in Endear's technology and team, but also in the potential for disruption of the traditional CRM market. Personalization is the undeniable future of successful brands, and Endear is poised to help thousands of more businesses with their ability to reach customers and form lasting relationships with them." - Leigh Sevin, co-founder of Endear
Endear was founded by Jinesh Shah and Leigh Sevin to empower sales teams with the right customer data to drive revenue and build stronger customer relationships, both in-store and online. Previous investors include RevTech Ventures and XRC Labs.
Endear's powerful CRM platform includes:
- Personalized 2-way messaging (Email, SMS, and Whatsapp Messaging)
- Templatized and dynamic messaging
- Product Recommendations that can be purchased directly from messages.
- Automated campaigns
- Sales tracking & analytics
- Mobile app
On average, Endear's clients see a 111% increase in order frequency, a 33% engagement rate from messaging through the platform, and a 19% increase in online average order value (AOV).
For more information about how Endear is evolving to meet the needs of tomorrow's retail industry, read a letter from our founders.
For more information about Endear, visit their website at http://www.endearhq.com.
Media Contact
Nick Veneris, Endear, 1 9049945248, nick@endearhq.com
SOURCE Endear