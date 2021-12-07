NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today leading B2B media company Endeavor Business Media (EBM) announced that it has selected MEI Global (MEIG), a consultancy that helps publishers monetize their digital content assets, to identify, negotiate, and manage long term redistribution partnerships, which will enable EBM's content to reach more consumers more efficiently and in more places.
"We're excited to work with MEIG to expand the reach of our text and multi-media content through creative partnerships," says Chris Ferrell, EBM's chief executive officer. "EBM's highly regarded brands cover critical industries like energy, healthcare, building and construction, technology, and more. The deals we expect to create with the guidance of MEIG's dealmaker team mean that it will be easier than ever for the people who rely on EBM's award-winning B2B journalism to access it, wherever and whenever they need it."
MEIG was founded to assist publishers in finding and developing new licensing opportunities, with a singular focus on and in-depth understanding of third-party redistribution models and the significant upside such partnerships can generate.
"As EBM continues to grow its coverage of B2B verticals through strategic acquisitions, vendor partners will be able to efficiently increase their content coverage through consolidated distribution deals," says Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's President. "Our team's conversations with financial, legal, and news aggregators indicate an eagerness to add EBM's leading edge coverage of B2B topics ranging from fire and public safety, to facilities management, to vehicle repair and beyond, through a single, powerful partnership."
About Endeavor Business Media, LLC:
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events, and marketing solutions. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the accounting, aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. For more information, visit http://www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com
About MEI Global, LLC:
MEIG provides a suite of services to help publishers monetize their digital assets. MEIG's expertise includes prospecting, negotiating, relationship management, and extensive knowledge of vendors and their needs, thanks to decades of industry experience within MEIG's dealmaker team. The company assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at ndkho@marcinko.com.
