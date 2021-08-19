MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endeavor Schools is proud to announce the acquisition of Heritage Montessori, a trio of traditional Montessori schools in Southern California with a rich history that goes all the way back to Dr. Maria Montessori herself.
Heritage Montessori was founded in 1962 by Qudsia Roston, whose mother, Maria Peerzada, was a teaching student in Dr. Montessori's first training class in India during the 1930s. As a child, Roston was one of Dr. Montessori's pupils during the time the renowned pedagogist was conducting research for her book, "The Absorbent Mind."
Roston went on to become an influential Montessori educator and founded Heritage Montessori, one of the first Montessori schools in the United States. Today, Heritage Montessori has three locations, including Huntington Beach, Lake Forest, and Newport-Mesa. All three campuses are beautifully designed to enhance the Montessori experience for children up to third grade, and the staff at each school consists of highly trained Montessori guides who are passionate about children's education.
"The Heritage Montessori schools perfectly embody our mission, which is to provide children with a stellar education that helps them grow in all facets of life," said Endeavor Schools CEO, Ricardo Campo. "The schools have a rich history and impressive track record that highlight the talent and dedication of their amazing staff."
Heritage Montessori will continue to be led by Executive Director Dr. Alexandra Magliarditi, a trained Montessorian who started as an assistant teacher at Heritage in 2013.
"We are very excited to be a part of the Endeavor Schools family," Dr. Magliarditi said. "Endeavor Schools understands the benefits of a Montessori education and we are looking forward to working with their team to continue providing children with a superior education inspired by Dr. Montessori's philosophy."
With the addition of Heritage Montessori's three campuses, Endeavor Schools now owns and operates 64 schools across the United States, including six in Southern California. The Miami-based company is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality education programs to children of all ages across the nation.
About Endeavor Schools
Endeavor Schools is a leading education management company with a wide range of unique, highly regarded schools across the United States. Each school subscribes to proven, research-based curricula led by seasoned educators who are passionate about children's education. Endeavor Schools supports academic excellence by providing robust tools and abundant resources to ensure each school thrives.
Founded in 2012, Endeavor Schools is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.endeavorschools.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
