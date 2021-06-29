MIAMI, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endeavor Schools continues to expand its Atlanta area presence with another addition to its fast-growing network of high-quality schools.
The Miami-based education management company recently finalized its acquisition of the former Kids R Kids location in North Peachtree City, located approximately 30 miles south of downtown Atlanta. The school will be rebranded as Parker-Chase Preschool, which is one of Endeavor's most successful and respected brands with several locations in Georgia and Texas.
Endeavor Schools now owns and operates nine schools in the Atlanta area, including three Parker-Chase schools.
The newest Parker-Chase already has a solid reputation in the community because of its talented, dedicated staff and beautiful facilities. Endeavor Schools will continue to enhance that excellence to ensure that the North Peachtree City community will always have high-quality education available for young children.
The North Peachtree City Parker-Chase school will provide childcare and education for children at the infant stage through pre-kindergarten. In addition to exceeding all Georgia state education standards, the new Parker Chase school will continue its use of the highly regarded Creative Curriculum, which supports learning and development through play and the creation of rich, nurturing environments.
"We are very excited to bring the Parker-Chase mission to Peachtree City and look forward to working with the school's tenured, dedicated staff. The school has such a deep connection to the community and has provided excellent support over the years," said Danielle Millman, the Chief Growth and Experience Officer at Endeavor Schools. "We will continue to strengthen that bond by maintaining NAEYC accreditation and providing children with a high-quality, innovative education in a safe, loving environment."
The new Parker-Chase school contains an elegant, 12,000-square foot facility and is located on a nearly 2-acre lot with secure outdoor play areas. The location is ideal for North Peachtree City residents with its proximity to Joel Cowan Parkway.
"Adding this location was important to us because we want to show our commitment to serving Atlanta area residents by giving families the best in early childhood education in as many locations as possible," said Endeavor Schools CEO, Ricardo Campo. "We welcome our new students, families and employees and look forward to serving them for many years to come."
Endeavor Schools has added seven schools thus far in 2021 and plans to add several more by year-end. As one of the leading education management companies in the United States with more than 60 schools, the company is committed to bringing high-quality private education to all areas of the country.
Media Contact
Ray Downs, Endeavor Schools, 305-984-8461, rdowns@endeavorschools.com
SOURCE Endeavor Schools