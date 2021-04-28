MIAMI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endeavor Schools has achieved another milestone by acquiring its 60th school. The newest addition to the Endeavor Schools family is the Loudoun School for Advanced Studies (LSAS), a private middle and high school in Ashburn, Virginia, that seeks to engage and challenge young minds with real-world problems in a learning environment that promotes curiosity, self-reliance and citizenship.
With 60 schools in 13 states, Endeavor Schools is further cementing its status as one of the fastest-growing education companies in the country. The acquisition of LSAS comes just weeks after the company announced new acquisitions in Colorado and Georgia. So far in 2021, Endeavor Schools has added six new schools to its network. During that time, Inc. Magazine ranked Miami-based Endeavor Schools as the fastest-growing early childhood and private school company in Florida.
Endeavor Schools' diverse 60-school portfolio includes high schools for advanced students, IB programs, Montessori schools, early childhood education, STEM-focused elementary schools and more. The company is embracing the idea that there are many ways to provide a superior education for young learners.
"When our company was founded in 2012, our goal was to provide children with the best education possible so that they have the tools to thrive," said Ricardo Campo, the CEO of Endeavor Schools. "With our incredible teachers across the country, we are accomplishing that goal every day. Reaching this new milestone is a testament to their skill and professionalism."
LSAS was founded in 2008 in Ashburn, Virginia, located about 35 miles west of Washington, D.C. The school focuses on developing students' strength and confidence by creating an open and welcoming environment that promotes intellectual curiosity. With its stellar faculty and innovative curriculum, the school has achieved great success. In 2018, 100 percent of its students passed Advanced Placement exams, and in 2019, 18 percent of students were recognized as National Merit Scholars.
"The faculty at Loudoun School for Advanced Studies have an impressive track record of bringing out the best in students," said Danielle Millman, the Chief Growth and Experience Officer for Endeavor Schools. "Their credentials, dedication, and passion for teaching are extraordinary and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to provide students with an outstanding education."
Endeavor Schools is a leading education management company with a family of unique, well-established private schools that serve as pillars to their respective communities in a growing number of markets across the US. Each of the company's schools subscribe to proven, research-based curricula that is delivered by seasoned educators and are encouraged to embrace their own uniqueness and traditions. Endeavor Schools supports academic excellence by providing robust tools and resources to help each school thrive.
Founded in 2012, Endeavor Schools is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.endeavorschools.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
