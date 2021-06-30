NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the endpoint detection and response market, operating in the information technology industry. The latest report on endpoint detection and response market, 2021-2025 estimates it to register an incremental growth of $ 944.40 mn, at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source software and the inclination towards pirated software might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Endpoint Detection and Response Market is segmented as below:
Based on geographic segmentation, 45% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. The emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy will facilitate the endpoint detection and response market growth in North America over the forecast period. In addition, the enterprises segment will lead the growth in the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the endpoint detection and response market size.
- End-user
- Enterprises
- Individual Customers
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The endpoint detection and response market report covers the following areas:
- Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size
- Endpoint Detection and Response Market Trends
- Endpoint Detection and Response Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for integrated solutions as one of the prime trends likely to drive the endpoint detection and response market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist endpoint detection and response market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the endpoint detection and response market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the endpoint detection and response market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endpoint detection and response market, vendors
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Data Quality Tools Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Encryption Management Solutions Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US by End-user and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market by Operator Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individual customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- Broadcom Inc.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
- FireEye Inc.
- McAfee LLC
- RSA Security LLC
- Sophos Ltd.
- Trend Micro Inc.
- VMware Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/endpoint-detection-and-response-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endpoint-detection-and-response-market-will-exhibit-mixed-impact-in-the-systems-software-industry--technavio-301322603.html
SOURCE Technavio