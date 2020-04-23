DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endpoint Security Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Endpoint Security Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include BFSI sector offers high potential for the market, technological advancements in AI & machine learning and rise in demand for integrated endpoint security infrastructure and software.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 BFSI Sector Offers High Potential for the Market
3.1.2 Technological Advancements in AI & Machine Learning
3.1.3 Rise in Demand for Integrated Endpoint Security Infrastructure and Software
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Endpoint Security Market, By Component
4.1 Service
4.1.1 Integration and Implementation
4.1.2 Managed Services
4.1.3 Training and Consulting
4.1.4 Support and Maintenance
4.2 Software
4.2.1 Endpoint Device Control
4.2.2 Antivirus
4.2.3 Mobile device security
4.2.4 Intrusion Prevention
4.2.5 Anti-Spyware/Anti-Malware
4.2.6 Endpoint Application Control
4.2.7 Firewall
5 Endpoint Security Market, By Organization Size
5.1 Large Enterprises
5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
6 Endpoint Security Market, By Deployment Mode
6.1 On-Premises
6.2 Cloud
7 Endpoint Security Market, By End User
7.1 Government and Defense
7.2 Manufacturing
7.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
7.4 Transportation and Logistics
7.5 Education
7.6 Media and Entertainment
7.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
7.8 Telecommunications and IT
7.9 Retail and Ecommerce
7.10 Travel and Hospitality
8 Endpoint Security Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Trend Micro
10.2 Symantec
10.3 Sophos
10.4 Panda Security
10.5 Palo Alto Networks
10.6 Microsoft
10.7 McAfee
10.8 Kaspersky Lab
10.9 F-Secure
10.10 Fortinet
10.11 Fireeye
10.12 ESET
10.13 Crowdstrike
10.14 Cisco
10.15 Check Point
