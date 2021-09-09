CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enduvo announces that Training Industry, the most trusted source of information on the business of learning, recognizes Enduvo's no-code XR learning platform as one to watch. This acknowledgment highlights Enduvo's unique ability to enable rapid, cost-effective creation and delivery of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) training content.
"Organizations are looking to improve the user experience of corporate training. Even though immersive content is the best way to do this, until Enduvo, it has been much too costly, time-consuming, and complex," said Steve Garrou, Chairman and CEO of Enduvo. "We're thrilled that Training Industry recognizes Enduvo's platform for its unique strengths and capabilities."
According to Training Industry, Learning Experience Platform (LXP) is the latest evolution of training technology. These systems focus on user experience, enhancing the usability and efficiency of the learning experience, and enabling learners to seamlessly interact with multiple types of learning content in one platform. The Training Industry annual list of companies to watch aims to help buyers of training services evaluate Learning Experience Platform (LXP) providers. They use quality of features and capabilities, industry visibility, innovation and impact, the strength of clients and geographic reach, and company size and growth potential as criteria for selecting companies.
Enduvo enables anyone to quickly create and instantaneously distribute content to people anywhere, regardless of technical know-how. People view the content on tablets, computers, and AR/VR devices. Military, healthcare, and education organizations, such as the US Air Force, National Institutes of Health, and University of Illinois College of Medicine, use Enduvo to significantly reduce content creation costs and deliver training, collaboration, and instructional content much faster. Enduvo's customers train Airmen to be mission-ready, collaborate with researchers on opposite sides of the world to find cures for deadly diseases, prepare medical students to be more successful practitioners, and create content to effectively teach students remotely.
About Enduvo
Enduvo empowers everyone to create and share meaningful experiences that enrich people's lives. Our powerfully simple, immersive content platform gives people a much better way to communicate, collaborate and share knowledge. Enduvo lets anyone rapidly create, distribute and consume rich, interactive, virtual experiences. Military, government, healthcare, industrial, and education organizations use Enduvo to reduce development costs, speed delivery time, and boost the impact of their content.
