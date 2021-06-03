EXTON, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energage – a purpose-driven technology company that empowers workplace excellence, today announced the Energage Partner Program. The past year has seen a massive shift in how work gets done around the world. As a result, organizational performance and workplace culture have become mission critical issues that are now top of mind of every business leader. With its fully integrated survey and people analytics platform that includes the prestigious Top Workplaces program, Energage is uniquely positioned to provide a mix of solutions that's right for each partner.
"This past year has confirmed what we all suspected to be true…our work lives and our personal lives are intricately interwoven, and business leaders must accelerate their efforts to support employees in new ways," said Angie Redmon, president of StriveHR, an Indianapolis-based consulting firm that helps businesses attract and retain top-notch talent and achieve award-winning workplace status. "Energage solutions are designed to tap into what really matters to employees. Through their anonymous employee survey and advanced analytics, Energage gives us everything we need to quickly identify the areas where our efforts will have the greatest impact to help clients improve workplace culture, earn Top Workplaces recognition, and stand out from the competition to attract and keep the right talent."
The Energage Partner Program is designed to meet the need of experts in organizational performance, human resources, public relations, branding, marketing communications, and more. Once registered, partners will gain access to Energage's fully-integrated people analytics platform with its industry-leading benchmarking, enabling their customers to exceed the competition, evaluate their workplace and engage with employees—three critical components to winning in this competitive market.
- Workplace Survey, a five-minute survey curated and updated regularly by people scientists who have studied workplace culture for more than 15 years. This survey also qualifies organization for regional and national Top Workplaces recognition.
- Employer Branding – an advanced tool that makes it easy for organizations to use survey feedback to stand out from the competition and show job seekers and customers why they are a top place to work and do business.
- Insights – powerful data analytics tool that quickly and easily surfaces strengths and focus areas so leaders can make informed decisions to ensure continuous improvement and have immediate business impact.
- Pulse – short, customizable surveys that gather real-time feedback on department-specific or company-wide initiatives.
"The workplace has undergone a seismic shift over the past year and a half, making it the right time to formalize a program where we can help ramp organizational improvement initiatives more quickly, with deep insights directly from employee feedback," said Garrett Russell, senior vice president of global channel sales and strategy. "Competition for talent is top of mind for organizations everywhere. We are excited to offer companies who join our partner program access to our platform with the goal of improving the workplace culture of their client base to drive business results."
The Partner Program offers various partnership options, giving our partners the option to choose the track which best supports the needs of their business. Organizations interested in learning more about the program can click here.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Media Contact
Deborah Massa, Energage, +1 (610) 241-2170, deb.massa@energage.com
