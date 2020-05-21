ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced today that Alan Hoskins, Chief Executive Officer; Mark LaVigne, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Tim Gorman, Chief Financial Officer will be featured speakers at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
A live webcast of the question and answer session is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET and can be accessed at www.energizerholdings.com under "Investors," "Events and Presentations," and "Upcoming Events" tabs or by using the following link:
http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/consumer2020/38104232934.cfm
For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under "Investors," "Events and Presentations," and "Past Events" tabs.
About Energizer Holdings, Inc.
About Energizer:
Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer", NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.