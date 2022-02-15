NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energybox is pleased to announce the appointment of our new Board Member, Karl Meyer. His deep expertise in driving revenue at high-growth companies brings a wealth of experience that will position Energybox well to reach new heights. Specifically, Karl has an exceptional operational background that will drive Energybox's expansion at its current Global 2,000 customers as well as land new enterprise customers. The management team and board are very excited and are looking forward to working with Karl on delivering Energybox's vision.
Karl is the Managing Director and Head of Global Portfolio Operations at Digital Alpha, a leading investment firm focused on digital infrastructure. The three investment focus areas for Digital Alpha include Next Generation Networks, Cloud, and IoT / Smart Cities. Digital Alpha invested in Energybox because of its holistic energy management solution that includes fully integrated IoT hardware, sensors, and cloud-based analytics software that reduces energy units for a wide range of customers. Some of the core use cases are targeted at multi-site retail chains that tend to consume large amounts of energy.
"In our quest to become the market leader for IoT monitoring and automation solutions for multi-site enterprises, we are very excited to welcome Karl Meyer to our Board of Directors," said Nicolai Wiest, CEO of Energybox. "With the latest trends and needs towards solving environmental as well as operational and labor issues, the opportunities for automation and sustainability are huge. We are looking forward to working closely with Karl, building strategic partnerships, expanding our business in key industry verticals and continuing to provide exceptional value and benefits to our customers."
"I'm thrilled to be a member of Energybox's board and to be working with a highly experienced management team," said Karl Meyer, Managing Director at Digital Alpha. "I love Energybox's story because the simplest way to reduce cost and carbon footprint is through reduced energy usage. Energybox's solution makes a typical 10%-20% energy usage reduction painless for the customer. In addition, with Energybox's analytics and automation capabilities, the company is constantly finding opportunities for additional energy savings and the market is noticing. I'm pleased to be joining the company at this inflection point in the market, where measuring energy efficiency is vital for businesses embracing ESG (environmental, social, governance) principles worldwide."
About Energybox
Energybox is a leading IoT automation company. We help multi-site customers automate their operations, reduce costs and improve sustainability. Our portfolio of fully integrated IoT solutions includes proprietary sensors, controls, software and AI. We sell our Solutions as a Service with immediate customer benefits and savings. We serve a wide range of multi-site customers including convenience stores, laboratories, quick-serve restaurants, and grocery stores. For more information, please visit http://www.energybox.com
About Digital Alpha
Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and services required by the digital economy with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. As part of this agreement, Digital Alpha has preferred access to Cisco's pipeline of commercial opportunities requiring equity financing. In addition, Digital Alpha has cultivated strategic partnerships with other Silicon Valley technology leaders, with whom it has already executed deals. Digital Alpha believes that it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including smart cities, next generation broadband networks, and enterprise data management and communication solutions. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit http://www.digitalalpha.net.
