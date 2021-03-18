HOUSTON, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enerpact announces the appointment of Ryan Seifert to the Enerpact Board of Directors, effective March 9th 2021. Seifert will be focused on supporting Enerpact's SAAS initiatives towards growth, scaling with new customers, and supplying new perspectives and connections.
"We are very pleased to have leaders of Ryan's caliber join Enerpact's Board of Directors," said Pradeep Deshpande, Enerpact CEO and President. "We value Ryan's extensive domain experience, operational and leadership expertise, and deep understanding of trends driving technology growth as we continue to strengthen Enerpact's position as the leading provider of well lifecycle automation and business intelligence solutions. His guidance in assisting Enerpact take the next steps in building partnerships and exit strategies are going to be immensely helpful. His technical background in upstream Oil & Gas operations automation, guide Enerpact investment decisions in future."
Seifert is an experienced technologist with a strong business strategy background. In the past he served on the WellEz leadership team, assisting a successful acquisition by Quorum Software, and supported enterprise technology and strategy at Cornerstone Home Lending. He earned his master's degree in computer science and is a published author and patent holder for innovative ideas in the data security and access field. He is currently serving as CEO of Teric Technology, where he supports businesses achieving their vision through technology.
"I am excited to join the Enerpact board," stated Seifert. "I look forward to working alongside the strong Enerpact team. Enerpact's ability to provide additional data, tracking, and perspective to the upstream oil and gas industry is astonishing. The ability for the cross previous data silos allows better decision making and Enerpact's ease of integration allows the company to quickly make a positive impact."
Enerpact is the only company to offer a comprehensive range of solutions to the upstream oil & gas industry that bridge the silos of accounting, reservoir, engineering, production, land, financial systems. All E&P systems. All E&P data. Enerpact innovation is driven by a fundamental requirement that data access must be global and universal. For more information on Enerpact or Upstream 360°, please visit http://www.enerpact.com.
