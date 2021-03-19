HOUSTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The intended design was thoughtfully released after vigilant preparation and development to ensure the highest quality of Enertia standards in a knowledge base and support portal solution.
"MyEnertia was designed specifically for Enertia Software customers in mind, allowing for flexible support solutions that encourage module exploration, agility, and operational efficiency," said Dawn Edwards, Vice President of Support Solutions for Enertia Software. "We took some additional research and development resources to ensure our knowledgebase offering was a powerful product that would be seamless for our customers," Edwards continues.
MyEnertia offers single sign-on (SSO) authentication, which enables Enertia customers to securely authenticate with multiple applications and websites by using just one set of credentials.
"The ease of use and accessibility for support documentation, how-to videos, ticket status, and support resources will provide seamless integration for our customers while progressing support technology in the upstream oil and gas industry," Edwards concludes.
About Enertia Software:
Enertia Software is a fully integrated, enterprise grade system that can be uniquely and individually tailored. Enertia is designed specifically for the needs of the energy industry and provides unparalleled integrated functionality to vertically incorporated upstream oil and gas companies. For more information visit http://www.enertia-software.com
For more information on MyEnertia, contact Nicole Durham at nicole@enertia-software.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Durham, Enertia Software, +1 432-664-1427, nicole@enertia.biz
SOURCE Enertia Software