NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion, the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software, announced today it has appointed Lorelei Skillman as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 20 years of transformative marketing experience in the financial services sector, Skillman will lead Enfusion's global marketing and communications initiatives, working alongside the organization's executive leadership team to expand and evolve its brand, footprint, and bottom-line impact.
Skillman's appointment is part of the ongoing expansion of Enfusion's executive leadership team with other recent new hires including Thomas Kim joining as CEO in March and Julie Nagle, Steven Bachert and Steve Dorton joining as Chief People Officer, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lorelei to the Enfusion team, she is the kind of relentlessly innovative and creative marketing leader that will ensure we continue to penetrate new markets and tell our unique story of improving operational efficiency for the investment management community at scale," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. "We are confident that Lorelei's deep financial services expertise and transformative marketing approach will help raise awareness of our competitive advantage in providing the innovative cloud solutions and single dataset approach that investors need to reduce costs, increase accuracy and deliver robust functionality in the new working environment."
Skillman comes to Enfusion with over 20 years of experience, most recently, serving as the Global Head of Brand, Marketing & Communications for Financial Services at EY, building brand awareness for all service lines and sectors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Prior to her role at EY, Skillman served as the Global Head of Marketing & Communications for Asset Servicing at BNY Mellon and the Head of Marketing and Brand for NYSE. Skillman began her career in real-time data and trading, leading global marketing efforts for two major Order and Execution Management System (OEMS) players – Charles River Development and ITG, now Virtu Financial.
"I'm very excited about this role – not only is investment management technology in my DNA, Enfusion is a company with a phenomenal value proposition from which more investment managers around the globe could benefit," said Lorelei Skillman, CMO of Enfusion. "More than 500 hedge funds and institutional investment managers already rely on our unparalleled cloud platform for operational and business success, and I look forward to continuing to build the brand and communicate our story to new markets and audiences."
About Enfusion
Enfusion's cloud-based investment management software and analytics platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle and back office in one system. We create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. A pioneer in developing innovative financial technology solutions, Enfusion partners with 500+ investment managers from 8 global offices spanning 4 continents. Enfusion's Managed Services was recently recognized as "Best managed services provider" at the 2020 HFM EU Services Awards. For more information about its technology and Managed Services capabilities visit: https://www.enfusionsystems.com/
