MONTREAL, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) announced today that, subject to shareholder approval, which is anticipated, it intends to relocate its registered office from Quebec to Ontario. A Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via Zoom in early August to approve the relocation. Meeting materials will be sent to shareholders in due course.
About Engagement Labs
Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.
To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com
Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Engagement Labs does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
