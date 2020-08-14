Engagement_Labs_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Engagement Labs)

 By Engagement Labs

Client Secures TotalSocial® Platform in One Year Deal Valued at Approximately CAD $80,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has secured a one-year TotalSocial® contract valued at approximately CAD $80,000 with a sports division of a major U.S broadcasting company. TotalSocial will provide data and strategy across multiple sports and team coverage including baseball and basketball.

Engagement Labs will provide the Client with a comprehensive and aggregated view of sports fans for all major sports leagues, teams and networks. The Client finds value in TotalSocial data and analytics that Engagement Labs provides as they are proven to be predictive of consumer engagement and sales, as well as other key business performance indicators such as TV viewing and digital engagement.

"Sports and entertainment are two of the most popular sectors. Rain or shine, win or lose, even during pandemic, fans are always there – talking about and standing by their teams. Sports marketers, media companies and brands are looking to our data to analyze and understand of how people are talking about them, both on and offline even when they're sheltered in place," said Ed Keller, CEO at Engagement Labs. "Marketing works best when it drives conversations across all media, and we are pleased to work with our Client to help measure the effects of content for their leading sponsors."

"We are very pleased to welcome a new sports media company to our roster of clients. As leagues and broadcasters restart their season and coverage, TotalSocial data provides unique data and insights of a challenging and complicated marketplace," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs.

About Engagement Labs
Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:
Vanessa Lontoc / Ed Keller, CEO
Engagement Labs
vanessa.lontoc@engagementlabs.com / ed.keller@engagementlabs.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.