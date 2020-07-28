COSTA MESA, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a high-profile multinational networking company for over two decades, today announced the release of its new EnGenius ECW260 Cloud Managed Wi-Fi 6 Outdoor Dual-Band Wireless AP designed to handle enormous crowds on multiple devices using the fastest speeds available.
The AP uses the latest in Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology to support the ever-growing bandwidth demands of densely congested outdoor environments such as airports, smart cities, campuses, parks, and massive industrial sites—all while reaching combined wireless speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps.
Easy Cloud Management: The EnGenius Cloud solution can manage an unlimited number of APs from anywhere. Devices can be quickly scanned, registered, pre- & auto-configured, and remotely monitored and troubleshot. EnGenius Cloud's dashboard quickly checks network health, provides managed device status, and displays overall top network performance and insights including client applications & operating systems.
Rugged Weatherproofing: Backed by EnGenius' decades-long expertise in outdoor wireless networking, the redesigned hardware form-factor ECW260 is armored by an IP67-rated dust and water-resistant enclosure, fully capable of withstanding harsh weather.
Security: Each ECW260 AP securely communicates with EnGenius Cloud using two-factor authentication, non-sequential serial numbers, and MAC address verification to ensure only authorized cloud devices are connected. It also uses the latest, most advanced wireless security WPA3 and WPA3 Enterprise to strengthen encryption. EnGenius Cloud offers MAC filter, event-based alerts and push notifications to divert and prevent network hacks and other security threats.
Powerful coverage: The ECW260 AP has a 2.5 GigE PoE-compatible port for easy placement where power outlets are scarce. It also features four detachable 360° antennas that boost signal strength and allows users to swap them out for bigger, better antennas. When meshing, the AP uses high power radios to extend the distance between itself and other access points.
Unmatched Affordability: The ECW260 AP is valued at $499 and—like all EnGenius cloud managed access points—comes with no access point licensing or subscription fees.
For more information, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-cloud/hardware.
About EnGenius Technologies
EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for over 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, wireless networking solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.
