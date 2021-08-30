SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENGEO's San Francisco materials testing laboratory is now Caltrans certified.
"Our San Francisco laboratory is conveniently located in the middle of the Bay on Treasure Island. Clients can take advantage of our easy access, abundance of free parking, and highly qualified, friendly staff to take care of their laboratory testing needs," said Stefanos Papadopulos, Associate, leading ENGEO's San Francisco office and laboratory.
ENGEO maintains six soil and materials testing laboratories managed by registered geotechnical engineers. ENGEO's laboratories are accredited through USACE, AASHTO Re:source, Caltrans, and DSA. Quality assurance programs such as AASHTO Re:source, and CCRL are utilized for laboratory control and quality assurance.
ENGEO goes above and beyond these programs by requiring laboratory results and final reports to be reviewed by the appropriate senior professionals. Our laboratory technicians are well trained and responsive, so your results are fast, accurate, and credible. ENGEO's unique capabilities include Cyclic Simple Shear and Constant Rate of Strain Consolidation testing in addition to the wide range of soil and materials tests already offered.
For fast, accurate, certified, and accredited results, find an ENGEO laboratory located in San Francisco, San Ramon, Lathrop, Reno, Rocklin, and Valencia.
About ENGEO
Founded in 1971, ENGEO is an award winning, employee-owned California Corporation of geotechnical engineers, geologists, environmental scientists, hydrologists and construction-phase field representatives. ENGEO serves a diverse range of public and private clients through projects in transportation, infrastructure, water resources, geologic hazard abatement, flood control, energy, industrial development, entertainment facilities, manufacturing, critical and civic facilities, residential and mixed-use communities, urban infill, Brownfields, and transit-oriented developments. ENGEO has offices in California, Nevada, Washington, Guam, New Zealand, and Australia. A firm that has received many awards for technical excellence and workplace culture, ENGEO was recently recognized as one of the Top Ten Best Places to Work in the Nation by Entrepreneur® and Great Place to Work® Institute.
