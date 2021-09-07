SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored ENGEO as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™.
The ranking considered more than 44,000 employee surveys from companies across the Bay Area. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job.
These elements included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. ENGEO took the 29th spot on the list.
"We are honored and grateful that ENGEO's team members continue to create one of the best workplaces. At ENGEO, our biggest focus is selfless service to our clients, staff, and communities. We search for driven individuals who will embody the family culture and entrepreneurial mindset we strive to create every day," said Uri Eliahu, President of ENGEO.
The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area stand out for excelling in one of the nation's most competitive marketplaces. Last year ENGEO's leaders took feedback from both the Great Place to Work survey and an internal survey to determine 5 key areas of improvement. Each area was then tackled by a small ad-hoc group to formulate actions and resources to make ENGEO an even better place to work.
"Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like ENGEO are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential."
The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. ENGEO has been ranked consistently on Great Place to Work lists since first entering in 2016. See ENGEO's Great Place to Work company profile here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1000589
About ENGEO
ENGEO is an employee-owned, award-winning firm of geotechnical and civil engineers, geologists, hydrologists, environmental scientists, and construction quality assurance field representatives. Our team of international professionals focus on technical excellence and a deep understanding of client and project needs.
