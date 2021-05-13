TORONTO, ON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enghouse Vidyo, a division of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) and a leader in embedded real-time video solutions, today announced it has earned ISO 27001 Certification, the world's premier standard in information security.
Vidyo now meets the strictest security requirements in the industry for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). With certification, Vidyo can assure the use of robust data security controls conforming to this internationally recognized standard.
"Security has played an integral role in Vidyo since inception," said Aaron Soroka, Vice President Operations, Enghouse Vidyo. "At Vidyo, we enable the world's most critical real-time communication, and protecting our customers' data has always been a top priority. Our ISO 27001 Certification is confirmation of our ongoing commitment to the highest security standards, providing additional peace of mind to our partners and customers."
Published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the global standard for information security. The certification establishes more than 100 requirements for a comprehensive ISMS, including: the physical security of facilities, software product security (from development to delivery environments and processes), financial information, HR processes and personnel, and management's commitment to security work.
Certification of the Vidyo ISMS means its customers can expect systematic and ongoing management of information security risks that can otherwise affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of corporate and personal information. Implemented controls include security-by-design product development, data encryption, vulnerability management, business continuity and disaster recovery plans, and much more.
The certification of Vidyo was granted after the completion of a formal audit performed by SGS SA, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.
Enghouse Interactive, Americas (EIA), an adjacent division of Enghouse, received the same ISO certification in October 2020.
The official certificate can be found at https://www.sgs.com/en/certified-clients-and-products/certified-client-directory, certificate ID CA21/819944189.
Members of the media can direct questions about the Enghouse Vidyo ISO 27001 certification to legal.operations@enghouse.com.
About Enghouse Vidyo
Enghouse Vidyo is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Vidyo enriches people's lives by embedding real-time video into digital communications in the moments that matter most. Millions of people around the world connect visually every day through Vidyo's secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Its patented platform integrates with virtually any application environment, network, and device to deliver the highest quality experiences that strengthen teams, build trust, solidify relationships, and improve quality of life. Learn more at http://www.vidyo.com, read our blog, or follow us on Twitter at @vidyo, on LinkedIn, and on Facebook.
Media Contact
Rizwan Semab, Vidyo Inc., +1 4168271812, rizwan.semab@enghouse.com
SOURCE Vidyo Inc.