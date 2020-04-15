TORONTO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Engineering.com has been selected by Youth Science Canada (YSC) to provide the online platform that will power the first annual YSC Online STEM Fair, available to the public as of May 19, 2020.
Leveraging the ProjectBoard Platform, developed by Engineering.com, the partnership will support youth in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and provide students across Canada with new and innovative ways to share, discover, collaborate, document and receive recognition for their STEM projects, all very safe and online.
"During this difficult time for students, teachers and parents, Engineering.com is the perfect partner," said Reni Barlow, executive director of Youth Science Canada. "The company's ProjectBoard platform enables YSC to interact with any student with a STEM project in this COVID-19 digital age."
"Youth Science Canada's network of regional science fairs plays a critical role in inspiring the STEM leaders and inventors of tomorrow." said Frank Baldesarra CEO of engineering.com. "Although these unprecedented times have created many new challenges, our entire team is very proud to be working with Reni and his team as we all adjust to new ways of working together. This partnership will help students across Canada to continue to learn, socially engage online and very importantly stay positive about their STEM passions and futures."
The new online experience is expected to launch in Early May.
About engineering.com
Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum for problem solving, tech news, innovations and resources, with a simple mission to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. The company's ProjectBoard platform, now powering Makeprojects.com, provides Makers and STEM communities a fun and engaging way to share ideas, develop projects and learn in groups online.
About Youth Science Canada (YSC)
Youth Science Canada fuels the curiosity of Canadian youth through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) projects. A national, registered charitable organization since 1962, YSC works with partners from all levels of government and the private and public sectors to enable our youth to investigate scientific questions and develop innovative solutions related to current and future problems.