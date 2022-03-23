CHICAGO and BLACKSBURG, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dele Health Tech, the leader in Data Fusion Fall Technology™, announced that English Meadows Senior Living (Blacksburg, VA), has selected Dele Health Tech's intelligent platform for their fall management solution.
"There were three important criteria we wanted to achieve with any fall management solution we chose. First, it had to be discreet and provide the utmost privacy for our residents. We immediately ruled out any solution that was camera-based.
"Second, we required an advanced technology solution that would easily integrate with our existing systems. We've invested in leading technology EHR and nurse call systems - any fall management solution had to integrate seamlessly into our existing infrastructure.
"And third, it needed to detect every fall and notify our nursing staff as-it-happens so our residents feel assured that if they fall, they will get help immediately," said Mike Williams, CEO at English Meadows Senior Living. "Dele Detect™ provided all three for us. It was the smart and only option we considered for our fall management solution - keeping our residents safe."
The combination of advanced software and in-apartment sensor devices provides fast, accurate Fall Detection, Fall Prediction, and Fall Protection.
"With Dele Detect™ now being part of English Meadows Senior Living Communities, both their residents and staff can feel comfortable knowing that they are being looked after in a high-tech, privacy-focused way," said Delaine Blazek, Chief Commercial Officer, Dele Health Tech. "Since 85% of falls are missed by pull cords and pendants, residents and their families can have added peace of mind knowing that they are being cared for with leading-edge technology," added Blazek.
The Dele Predict™ solution creates predictive correlations by combining sensor data with other data streams from platforms such as Electronic Health Records (EHR). This will allow English Meadows to develop individual fall risk profiles - providing caregivers with actionable and individual insights about resident fall risks.
ABOUT DELE HEALTH TECH
Dele Health Tech (DELE) is revolutionizing healthcare with innovative data fusion for dignified fall management. Founded in Norway and operating in the US and Europe, the company's AI-based solution fuses sensor data with electronic health record data to provide innovative fall detection with accuracy and speed, seamless nurse call integration, personalized fall prediction, and commercially viable scalability for multiple healthcare and senior living scenarios.
