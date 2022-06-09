English Realty today announced The Tony English Group at Home² Realty and its partnership with Side. Side is the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Home² Realty, a company that provides well-rounded real estate experiences for buyers and sellers alike, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- English Realty today announced The Tony English Group at Home² Realty and its partnership with Side. Side is the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Home² Realty, a company that provides well-rounded real estate experiences for buyers and sellers alike, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Home² Realty was founded by Tony English, a longtime Orange County resident and a real estate agent — now broker associate — since 1998. English denoted his early career by being a consistent earner of the President's Club designation at his first brokerage, and he has since sold more than 600 homes. In addition to his inside-out knowledge of Orange County, English leverages his marketing knowledge, business sense, continued education, and learned life lessons to provide value-added service to clients. With this mindset, he leads Home² Realty.
Home² Realty serves as a home base for agents who overperform, follow up, follow through, and adhere to the highest code of ethics. The team of professionals, who hail from successful careers in sales and service, work with buyers and sellers in South Orange County, including Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Dana Point, and San Clemente.
Partnering with Side will ensure Home² Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Home² Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Home² Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services enable me to better attract agents, streamline processes, and position my business for mindful expansion," said English. "With such sophisticated back-end systems, we'll remain free to provide superior support for our clients and team."
About Home² Realty
Home² Realty brings unmatched knowledge of South Orange County and extensive real estate experience to the forefront of its industry. With a team guided by integrity, ethics, and hard work, Home² Realty delivers on its promises and makes its clients' investment in them completely worthwhile. Serving buyers and sellers throughout South Orange County — including Laguna Niguel, San Clemente, and Irvine — Home² Realty is committed to providing care that makes clients feel like family. For more information, visit http://www.home2re.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
