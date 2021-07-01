VESTAL, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eni, a benefits integration and engagement company, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 SOC 2 Type 2 examination. The effort reflects their long-standing commitment to data security best practices.
eni offers EAPs, wellness, and health advocacy solutions to employers. They bring together every aspect of workplace prosperity to deliver a total wellbeing solution, supporting every employee. eni's solutions go beyond traditional EAP services and offers your employees a truly holistic approach to wellbeing.
"Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type 2 examination demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information," says Charles F. LaBarre, Chief Information Officer.
eni was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance regarding the effectiveness of the company's controls at a point in time.
Eni considered several companies that provided a SOC certification to interview and ultimately selected 360 Advanced, Inc. based on their responses to the interview and the quality of their customer service.
