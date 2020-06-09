NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma, the leading provider of reliable and accessible data and intelligence on small businesses, announces today that it has been certified as SOC2 Type I compliant. Enigma's audit was conducted independently by the Cadence Group, a CPA firm with vast experience auditing software-as-a-service vendors. This audit focused on Enigma's data protection and security measures; along with system availability, operational and legal procedures.
Enigma proudly notes that its first Type I report was a "clean report" with no exceptions noted; illustrating Enigma's dedication to maintaining a comprehensive and well-managed information security program. Enigma now joins a small group of security-focused software companies who are able to demonstrate the maturity of their operational and security processes with independent SOC2 attestation.
Some of Enigma's security practices include:
Encryption everywhere - Enigma follows industry best practices in encrypting all data in transit and at-rest.
Data minimization - Enigma only stores limited data/metadata necessary to maintain the service
Centralized Authentication - Enigma staff logins are centrally-managed with role-based privileges and enforcement of multi-factor authentication. Two members of staff must authorize administrative access to the platform infrastructure on a time-limited basis.
Ongoing Monitoring - Servers and corporate devices are subject to regular security scans and real-time monitoring, with the Enigma team quickly alerted of potential issues.
Will Pizzano, CISM, Enigma's vCISO says, "Enigma has consistently maintained a cybersecurity program at a level of maturity rarely seen at similar companies. The security architecture at Enigma goes well beyond compliance to offer industry-leading protection to its clients' data. Enigma's clean achievement of SOC2 compliance shows just how seriously Enigma takes its ongoing commitment to data privacy and security. "
Enigma's team continues its ongoing work on maintaining compliance and world-class data security. For more information on Enigma's security practices, visit: enigma.com/security.
ABOUT ENIGMA: Enigma is a data science company engineering the most reliable and accessible source of data and intelligence on small businesses. Since 2012, Enigma has helped leading financial institutions better serve small businesses by providing fresh, reliable data on the identity, health, and operations of every small business. For more information on how Enigma can help your business, please visit www.enigma.com.
Contact: press@enigma.com