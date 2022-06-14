Enigma, a data science company that provides comprehensive intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. small and medium businesses, today announced the addition of four leaders and advisors with deep expertise in financial services, small business lending, and data and technology strategy to benefit Enigma's customers and accelerate company growth.
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enigma, a data science company that provides comprehensive intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. small and medium businesses, today announced the addition of four leaders and advisors with deep expertise in financial services, small business lending, and data and technology strategy to benefit Enigma's customers and accelerate company growth.
New advisors include small business champions Karen G. Mills and Mike Dobbins.
Mills served in President Obama's Cabinet as Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration from 2009–2013 and is currently President of MMP Group and a Senior Fellow at Harvard Business School. A longtime venture capitalist and private equity investor, Mills has built companies ranging from tech platforms to Annie's organic food products. She is the author of the book Fintech, Small Business & the American Dream and several groundbreaking papers on small business lending and supply chains. Her current research focuses on entrepreneurship, innovation and U.S. competitiveness.
"Half of the people who work in the United States own or work for a small business. But there are still major frictions and barriers that prevent creditworthy small businesses from getting access to capital. Big data can change the game," Mills says. "I'm delighted to be engaged with Enigma. The quality of data they're bringing to the data aggregation world will help remove these barriers and bring new opportunities to many small businesses."
Dobbins is a fintech investor and bank executive who has held banking leadership roles at RBC, Capital One and Charter One Bank. He has a track record of building strategic partnerships and businesses in financial services, including RBC Ventures, where in just over four years he and his team brought to market over 20 new businesses. In 2020, Mike convened 75 Canadian businesses to create Canada United – a national campaign aimed at raising awareness and funds to support small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Mike sits on the board of Futurpreneur Canada, a nonprofit that supports young entrepreneurs with financing and mentorship, and is a Venture Partner at Framework Venture Partners.
"I'm very excited to be supporting such a talented team," says Dobbins. "Enigma's unique data and capabilities provide a powerful tool for the financial industry to support more small and medium-sized enterprises."
New leaders internally include Paul Dodd, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success, and Elliot Danforth, Vice President of Data Strategy and Partnerships.
With core expertise in sales leadership, culture, and operations, Dodd will lead the strategic direction and expansion of Enigma's sales and customer success organizations. He joins Enigma from SecureLink, where he served as Chief Growth Officer through its acquisition. He has led sales organizations at several other firms, including Google.
In a newly created role, Danforth will lead Enigma's data partnership strategy, securing new sources of data to further strengthen Enigma's products. Danforth comes to Enigma from location data company Foursquare, where he most recently served as Director of Product and Data Partnerships.
"We are honored that Karen, Mike, Paul and Elliot are joining the Enigma team. Their collective experience will help us deepen our understanding of the market, build even higher-performing teams, accelerate our growth, and further our mission to get more capital flowing to small businesses," says Hicham Oudghiri, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enigma.
Enigma provides comprehensive intelligence about the identity and financial health of every small and medium business across the United States. By engineering better data from hundreds of public and third-party sources, they aim to tell the complete story of every business, so that companies of every size can access the financial services they need to grow and thrive. Financial organizations from the world's largest banks to tomorrow's unicorns use Enigma's data to better serve their small and medium business customers.
