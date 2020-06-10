SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlighten, a leading canntech company, today announced the launch of Enlighten SMARTHUB, a first-of-its-kind centralized management platform that allows retailers to sync real-time product updates to in-store digital displays and their eCommerce suite. The platform seamlessly integrates information across major POS providers and gives dispensaries the ability to automatically push standardized inventory updates to customer touchpoints.
Enlighten SMARTHUB puts an end to the disconnect between the front-end menus and the back-end stockroom and eliminates the need for dispensary employees to manually input inventory data. Enlighten currently works with over 1,000 retail partners, many of whom are already utilizing Enlighten SMARTHUB to streamline their operations.
"Enlighten SMARTHUB is the culmination of the retail technology ecosystem we have built since the inception of the company," said Jeremy Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of Enlighten. "This platform addresses critical pain points that our clients have been facing for the past six years, and we hope retailers across the industry will take advantage of this technology to better serve their customers and maximize internal resources.
While some cannabis software solutions offer integrations within specific use cases, Enlighten SMARTHUB is the first platform to consolidate the retail experience across all customer touchpoints—both in-store and online—providing a universal, brand-consistent customer experience.
About Enlighten
Enlighten is a leading cannatech company that specializes in retail and marketing solutions. Through its SMARTHUB ecosystem, Enlighten powers intelligent tools to reach various consumer touchpoints. Whether it's managing the customer retail experience or leveraging tools to plan, execute or measure marketing campaigns, Enlighten has the best in class suite of products and services, including an ad network powered by our cannabis data management platform, POS-integrated content management system, ordering platform, hardware and software.
For more information about Enlighten please visit getenlightened.io
CONTACT: enlighten@mattio.com