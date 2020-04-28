CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In addition, Enova is providing updates on steps taken to address the impact of COVID-19 on business operations, customers, and the community.
"Our flexible online lending platform enabled us to quickly adapt to rapidly changing market conditions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning late March, we shifted our focus to supporting our existing customers and reducing our originations to address risks in the current environment," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "We believe our earnings capacity, resilient balance sheet, flexible online-only business model, proven technology and analytics, and experienced leadership team position us well to manage through the downturn and resume growth once the economy begins to stabilize."
Supporting our customers. Enova recognizes that many of our customers have been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. To support our hardworking customers as they deal with the rapidly changing environment, we are waiving late fees and offering a variety of repayment options to increase flexibility and reduce or defer payments for impacted customers. We remain committed to helping our customers build positive credit history and, to that end, will follow the CARES Act guidance on credit reporting.
Supporting our team. Enova's nearly 1,300 team members across all corporate and contact center functions have been working remotely since mid-March and are being supported with extra pay to cover any incidental expenses associated with the temporary remote work program. Our nimble technology has allowed for full work-from-home capabilities, full access to all company platforms and continued high levels of productivity. In addition, customer service levels remain high across all contact points (phone, email and chat).
Supporting our community. Earlier this month, Enova announced it will provide $500,000 to support COVID-19 related relief activities in Chicago, where a majority of its employees live and work. The funds will help support the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund and the Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund. In addition to these contributions, Enova is expanding its You Decide, Enova Gives program that allows team members to nominate and vote on additional charitable organizations to each receive $10,000.
Supporting our investors. Enova's portfolio diversification, disciplined focus on unit economics for investment decisions, record of delivering solid and predictable earnings, and balance sheet resiliency will provide the financial flexibility to navigate the current economic environment while preserving key capabilities to deliver on our mission of helping hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit.
First Quarter 2020 Summary
- Total revenue of $362 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased 37% from $264 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Net revenue margin was 34.9%.
- Net income from continuing operations of $6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $39 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.
- First quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $36 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $80 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted earnings of $9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted earnings of $44 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.
"Ahead of the rapid deterioration in the economic environment during late March, we were on track to deliver another solid quarter as reflected by strong year-over-year growth in receivables and revenue. Excluding assumptions we made in our fair value measurements to address the uncertain credit environment as the quarter closed, we would have once again delivered financial results consistent with our guidance ranges," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our financial position will be a strength as we navigate economic uncertainties in the coming months. Our balance sheet resiliency is supported by a solid tangible capital position, significant committed financing capacity with strong counterparties, and low refinancing risk from thoughtful laddering of debt maturities. We ended the quarter with sizable cash balances, which had grown to $292 million on April 24. We expect cash and available liquidity to continue to grow as the business generates significant positive cash flow, especially as we slow new originations in the near term."
Outlook
Enova is monitoring and adapting quickly to changes in the current environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing economic uncertainty resulting from the speed of the economic slowdown and joblessness that began in March and the timing of re-opening the economy as social distancing restrictions are lifted, the Company is not providing guidance for the second quarter of 2020 and is withdrawing its full year 2020 guidance that was issued on January 29, 2020.
For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Conference Call
About Enova
Enova (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 6 million customers around the globe with access to more than $20 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; two brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital® and The Business Backer®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents(1)
$
161,076
$
57,715
$
35,895
Restricted cash(1)
42,742
23,168
45,069
Loans and finance receivables at fair value(1)
1,093,207
—
—
Loans and finance receivables at amortized cost, net(1)
—
752,560
1,062,650
Income taxes receivable
35,487
19,262
32,859
Other receivables and prepaid expenses(1)
33,530
27,633
31,643
Property and equipment, net
56,216
46,820
54,540
Operating lease right-of-use assets
19,981
20,987
19,586
Goodwill
267,868
267,013
267,013
Intangible assets, net
1,918
2,987
2,185
Other assets(1)
21,276
12,257
22,912
Assets from discontinued operations
—
112,728
—
Total assets
$
1,733,301
$
1,343,130
$
1,574,352
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1)
$
95,893
$
79,284
$
122,163
Operating lease liabilities
35,783
38,285
35,712
Deferred tax liabilities, net
71,679
45,843
48,683
Long-term debt(1)
1,091,732
791,908
991,181
Liabilities from discontinued operations
—
8,596
—
Total liabilities
1,295,087
963,916
1,197,739
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 36,112,268, 35,339,678 and 35,764,943 shares issued and 31,007,899, 33,683,763 and 32,974,714 outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively
—
—
—
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
—
Additional paid in capital
67,440
51,638
63,791
Retained earnings
477,082
371,086
372,681
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,807)
(12,251)
(3,066)
Treasury stock, at cost (5,104,369, 1,655,915 and 2,790,229 shares as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
(98,501)
(31,259)
(56,793)
Total stockholders' equity
438,214
379,214
376,613
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,733,301
$
1,343,130
$
1,574,352
(1)
Includes amounts in wholly owned, bankruptcy-remote special purpose subsidiaries ("VIEs") presented separately in the table below.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
The following table presents the aggregated assets and liabilities of consolidated VIEs, which are included in the Consolidated Balance Sheets above. The assets in the table below may only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs and are in excess of those obligations.
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2019
Assets of consolidated VIEs, included in total assets above
Cash and cash equivalents
$
525
$
420
$
420
Restricted cash
37,802
23,167
42,354
Loans and finance receivables at fair value
508,276
—
—
Loans and finance receivables at amortized cost, net (includes allowance for losses of $27,227 and $38,540 as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
—
280,711
420,690
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
4,744
5,916
9
Other assets
2,333
2,737
2,161
Total assets
$
553,680
$
312,951
$
465,634
Liabilities of consolidated VIEs, included in total liabilities above
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,790
$
2,711
$
3,171
Long-term debt
371,393
178,841
304,598
Total liabilities
$
374,183
$
181,552
$
307,769
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Revenue
$
362,252
$
264,438
Change in Fair Value
(235,719)
—
Cost of Revenue
—
(118,858)
Net Revenue/Gross Profit
126,533
145,580
Expenses
Marketing
34,558
19,061
Operations and technology
31,266
20,579
General and administrative
27,951
29,051
Depreciation and amortization
3,670
3,934
Total Expenses
97,445
72,625
Income from Operations
29,088
72,955
Interest expense, net
(20,381)
(19,502)
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
41
(143)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
(2,321)
Income before Income Taxes
8,748
50,989
Provision for income taxes
3,000
12,010
Net income from continuing operations
5,748
38,979
Net loss from discontinued operations
(288)
(3,962)
Net Income
$
5,460
$
35,017
Earnings Per Share:
Earnings per common share – basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.18
$
1.16
Discontinued operations
(0.01)
(0.11)
Earnings per common share – basic
$
0.17
$
1.05
Earnings per common share – diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.18
$
1.13
Discontinued operations
(0.01)
(0.11)
Earnings per common share – diluted
$
0.17
$
1.02
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
32,337
33,481
Diluted
32,833
34,421
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows provided by operating activities
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
$
252,802
$
206,547
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
(288)
14,533
Total cash flows provided by operating activities
252,514
221,080
Cash flows used in investing activities
Loans and finance receivables
(178,185)
(94,901)
Acquisitions
(3,597)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,156)
(4,425)
Other investing activities
57
—
Cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations
(186,881)
(99,326)
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
—
(4,829)
Total cash flows used in investing activities
(186,881)
(104,155)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
57,335
(77,913)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(114)
1,949
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
122,854
40,961
Less: increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations
—
(10,361)
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations
122,854
30,600
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
80,964
50,283
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
203,818
$
80,883
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
(dollars in thousands)
The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related fair value or loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Change
Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:
Company owned
$
1,061,408
$
794,490
$
266,918
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
10,287
22,130
(11,843)
Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)
$
1,071,695
$
816,620
$
255,075
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:
Company owned
$
1,093,207
N/A
N/A
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
12,445
N/A
N/A
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)
$
1,105,652
N/A
N/A
Fair value as a % of principal(c)
103.2
%
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:
Company owned
$
1,145,748
$
856,608
$
289,140
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
11,798
22,296
(10,498)
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)
$
1,157,546
$
878,904
$
278,642
Ending allowance for loan losses (prior to FVO adoption)
N/A
$
41,363
N/A
Allowance for losses as a % of combined loan and finance receivable balance(c)
N/A
4.7
%
N/A
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:
Company owned(d)
$
1,190,198
$
890,222
$
299,976
Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)
17,846
26,856
(9,010)
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)
$
1,208,044
$
917,078
$
290,966
Revenue
$
359,806
$
264,125
$
95,681
Change in fair value/cost of revenue
(235,719)
(118,858)
(116,861)
Net revenue/gross profit
124,087
145,267
(21,180)
Net revenue margin/gross profit margin
34.5
%
55.0
%
(20.5)
%
Change in fair value/cost of revenue as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)
19.5
%
13.0
%
6.5
%
Delinquencies:
Over 30 days delinquent
$
86,294
$
52,631
$
33,663
Over 30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)
7.5
%
6.0
%
1.5
%
Charge-offs:
Charge-offs (net of recoveries)
$
203,224
$
141,459
$
61,765
Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)
16.8
%
15.4
%
1.4
%
(a)
Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.
(b)
Non-GAAP measure.
(c)
Determined using period-end balances.
(d)
The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Measures
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net income from continuing operations
$
5,748
$
38,979
Adjustments:
Lease termination and cease-use costs(a)
—
726
Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)
—
2,321
Intangible asset amortization
267
268
Stock-based compensation expense
3,460
3,074
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(41)
143
Cumulative tax effect of adjustments
(868)
(1,519)
Discrete tax adjustments(c)
—
(141)
Adjusted earnings
$
8,566
$
43,851
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.18
$
1.13
Adjusted earnings per share
$
0.26
$
1.27
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net income from continuing operations
$
5,748
$
38,979
Depreciation and amortization expenses
3,670
3,934
Interest expense, net
20,381
19,502
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(41)
143
Provision for income taxes
3,000
12,010
Stock-based compensation expense
3,460
3,074
Adjustments:
Lease termination and cease-use costs(a)
—
370
Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)
—
2,321
Adjusted EBITDA
$
36,218
$
80,333
Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:
Total Revenue
$
362,252
$
264,438
Adjusted EBITDA
36,218
80,333
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue
10.0
%
30.4
%
(a)
In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded impairment charges of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to operating right-of-use lease assets and $0.3 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to leasehold improvement assets related to its decision to cease use and sublease a portion of a leased office space.
(b)
In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $2.3 million ($1.8 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of $44.1 million principal amount of securitization notes.
(c)
In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recognized $0.1 million of interest income on a tax refund received as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.