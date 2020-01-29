- Fourth quarter 2019 revenue grew 25% compared to a year ago to $345 million and adjusted EBITDA grew 34% to $66 million - Total combined loans and finance receivables outstanding grew 33% year-over-year to $1.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, driven by a 73% increase in line of credit receivables and a 29% increase in near-prime installment loan receivables - Diluted earnings per share more than tripled to $0.87 per share compared to the year ago quarter and adjusted earnings per share grew 67% to $0.92 per share