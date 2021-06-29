DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enquire, a leading provider of cloud CRM, marketing automation, and contact center solutions for senior living communities and post-acute care facilities and healthcare organizations is proud to announce a new integration partnership with Further, a conversational technology platform that turns senior living community websites into their #1 source of move-ins. Integrating Enquire CRM with Further's AI-powered Virtual Sales Assistant automates digital sales activities resulting in improved consistency, predictability and scalability of the senior living sales process.
"Enquire's partnership with Further provides an immediate advantage to senior living providers focused on improving occupancy. The insights gained into prospect preferences and needs are invaluable for future marketing campaigns," stated Robbie Redlin, Enquire Chief Strategy Officer.
The partnership between these two organizations enables higher levels of service to online prospects allowing them to receive instant answers to FAQ's, access content such as photos, floor plans and videos, and take next steps like booking a tour or starting a text message conversation all from the community website. This conversational website technology provides a customizable, differentiated brand experience that builds rapport with prospects resulting in more move-ins.
"We are excited to be working more closely with Enquire. This partnership will empower our mutual clients to increase sales efficiencies, make data-driven marketing decisions and keep each lead informed and engaged at every step in the journey," stated Wes Fuller, Further CEO.
About Further
Further's conversational technology platform turns senior living community websites into their #1 source of move-ins. Further accelerates occupancy by delivering a best-in-class virtual sales assistant and robust sales and marketing analytics. Using a combination of AI and great design, Further acts as an extension of community sales teams, answering questions and providing immediate information in a familiar, engaging way. The results are better operational efficiencies for community teams and more informed, higher converting prospects.
About Enquire
Enquire is the premier CRM, marketing automation and contact center solution provider to senior living communities, post-acute care facilities and healthcare organizations. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Enquire serves clients throughout the United States and Canada. The vision of Enquire is to improve the senior care experience through customer service centric products paired with cutting-edge technology and analytics.
