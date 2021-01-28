BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), one of the Asia Pacific's largest pure-play cybersecurity firms, and Cybereason, a leader in future ready attack protection, today announced a partnership to expand the suite of cybersecurity solutions and services that Ensign offers to protect its Asia Pacific customers from the evolving cyber threats and security vulnerabilities faced in today's new normal.
This collaboration will enable Ensign's customers access to Cybereason's world-class Cybereason Defense Platform, a combination of endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities. Cybereason has built a powerful, extensible analytics platform capable of detecting modern cyberthreats, as demonstrated through their strong prevention, detection, and response offerings. Cybereason's offerings complement and extend Ensign's already well-established visibility, threat hunting and Managed Security Services portfolio. Customers will benefit as it allows them to detect threats faster, monitor activities across both networks and endpoints with actionable intelligence and guided remediation tailored specifically to organisations' unique digital environment and cybersecurity requirements.
With the rapid adoption of cloud, advent of IPV6 and 5G, and an increase in endpoint devices and applications that are connected to organisation's network which reside both inside and outside of the traditional security perimeter, organisations face an expanding attack surface. Additionally, threat actors are launching increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks against organisations, including wateringhole attacks and polymorphic malware like Emotet. Yesterday, law enforcement agencies from the U.S., UK EU and Canada announced they had dismantled the Emotet network.
"Organisations today are exposed to an exponentially larger digital attack surface and increased vulnerabilities as the industry experiences convergence of on-premise work practices together with remote users on home networks. As organizations start looking at long-term cyber resilience strategies, we are seeing an increased demand among our customers for a transformed security operations model that allows them to optimize their cyber security capability, make faster response decisions and boost resilience through Managed Detection and Response," said Roland Lau, Vice President of Managed Security Services, Ensign InfoSecurity.
"We selected Cybereason as our partner because they're a trusted name in Endpoint Detection & Response. This partnership provides us with the opportunity to leverage Cybereason's world-class EDR technology to bolster our existing capabilities. This will allow us to not only detect threats sooner, but respond to them more effectively, bringing more value to our customers. Cybereason's expertise, high customer satisfaction ratings and regional capabilities make them a great fit for our partnership" added Ronald Lau.
"Partnering with Ensign, a premier and trusted cybersecurity leader enables cyber defenders to take the fight directly to the adversary across endpoints, the enterprise and everywhere cyber battles are fought. Ensign's visibility and reach provides Cybereason with the access we need to engage with organizations across Asia Pacific and are committed to delivering value with our leading endpoint protection platform," said Eric Nagel, Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations, Cybereason. "We see great synergy in our capabilities and alignment in our cybersecurity vision for this region. We are excited about how we can deepen our collaboration with Ensign."
About Ensign InfoSecurity
Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients' cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
