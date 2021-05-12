MADISON, Wis., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnsoData, the company simplifying the process for analyzing the human body to diagnose critical health conditions, starting with sleep, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Using artificial intelligence, EnsoData transforms billions of waveform data points collected from sensors in medical devices and wearables, such as heartbeats on an EKG or brain waves through an EEG, into an easy-to-read report. Its technology detects and helps to diagnose sleep apnea and its related conditions at a drastically reduced cost and in substantially less time, saving health systems from spending thousands of hours on reviewing data and allowing clinicians to reallocate time to what's most important to them — their patients and what's literally keeping them up at night.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"We took a proactive approach to prioritizing EnsoData's culture from day one, and particularly over the past year as we doubled the size of our team amidst a global health crisis," said Chris Fernandez, Co-Founder and CEO of EnsoData. "Our team will continue striving to create the most vibrant workplace culture HQ'd in the state of Wisconsin. We hope to invite the most talented individuals out there to our team who are passionate about our mission no matter where they live - because doing the work to make healthcare better should be something everyone can be proud of."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," said Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About EnsoData
EnsoData simplifies the process for reading and analyzing the human body to quickly and accurately diagnose conditions, starting with sleep. Using artificial intelligence, EnsoData's technology analyzes billions of data points collected from sensors placed throughout the entire human body to deliver the most accurate diagnoses in an easy-to-read report for clinicians. Heartbeats on an EKG, eye movements through an EOG, and brain waves through an EEG all output as waveform data; EnsoData leads the world in reading and understanding waveforms. Learn more at ensodata.com
