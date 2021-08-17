DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug.17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensono, a leading end-to-end managed services provider, today announced it joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. Joining the Partner Advantage Program will allow Ensono to enhance its multicloud credentials and further serve organizations across all industries, helping them to transform on any major public cloud platform.
As the IT environments of organizations become more complex, companies are employing multicloud strategies to unlock capabilities from more than one provider. By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Ensono can provide clients with Google Cloud expertise and access to preferred Google Cloud technologies such as BigQuery, Anthos and more.
"As a leading managed services provider helping enterprises transform in the cloud, being able to provide multicloud solutions across platforms is a key strategy that our clients are looking for," said Gordon McKenna, CTO of public cloud at Ensono. "Our mission is to provide organizations with the best management of hybrid environments while migrating applications to the cloud. By working with Google Cloud, Ensono has the expertise to aid clients in achieving their multicloud goals by adopting Google Cloud applications within their existing infrastructure."
This announcement follows Ensono's recent acquisition of Amido, a UK-based cloud-native consultancy and member of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. With Amido's cloud-native skills and Google Cloud client base, Ensono is able to drive growth and cloud-native capabilities for existing clients, especially within the retail space. Retail clients of Amido will now have the support and guidance from Ensono to drive business growth within the Google Cloud ecosystem.
By strengthening its collaboration with Google Cloud, Ensono now offers cloud services capabilities across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and private cloud. By meeting the specific needs of clients, Ensono is able to go above and beyond in helping clients meet their digital transformation goals and build a cloud environment that's best for them.
To learn more about Ensono, visit http://www.ensono.com.
###
About Ensono
Ensono helps IT leaders be the catalyst for change by harnessing the power of hybrid IT to transform their businesses. We drive digital transformation by enabling increased agility and scalability through the modernization to public cloud. Our broad services portfolio from mainframe to cloud, powered by an intelligent governance platform, is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimize for tomorrow. We are award-winning certified experts in AWS and Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year. Ensono has over 2,500 associates around the world and is headquartered in greater Chicago. Visit us at http://www.ensono.com.
Media Contact
Bridget Devine, Walker Sands, 312-561-2492, bridget.devine@walkersands.com
SOURCE Ensono