TORONTO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdmark is concerned about how COVID-19 is impacting its community of students and educators and recognizes the immense costs that school closures – even when temporary – carry for communities, ranging from interrupted learning to social isolation.
In order to support its community of educators as well as those institutions that are not currently customers, Crowdmark is offering free access to its grading and analytics platform until May 31, 2020.
"Supporting our community of educators during this challenging time is Crowdmark's top priority," said Crowdmark CEO Michelle Caers. "Providing free access to our platform will help educators ensure continuity of learning while helping to keep students healthy and safe."
Crowdmark provides two distance education workflows that can help mitigate the current pressures on communities by enabling educators to offer assessments to students remotely, easily, and efficiently.
Assigned Assessment Workflow: With Crowdmark's Assigned Assessment Workflow, educators can assign assessments that students can write anywhere, anytime, and submit for evaluation with the click of a button.
Remote Proctor Workflow: With Crowdmark's Remote Proctor Workflow, educators can easily manage both make-up and remote examination sessions. The proctor is invited to an exam via email, logs in, downloads and prints the exam. When the exam is completed, they scan the exam and upload it to Crowdmark for grading.
Crowdmark's digitization of homework and exams retains the human element of grading through rich feedback functionality while enabling students to complete tests and exams safely at home.
With the Assigned Assessment and Remote Proctor Workflows, educators can keep their classes vibrant and healthy while safeguarding the well-being of their communities.
Learn more about providing a better learning experience for students in online courses here.
Please contact Crowdmark's support team at support@crowdmark.com to get started and activate an account.
About Crowdmark:
Crowdmark is the world's premier online grading and analytics platform, enabling educators to evaluate student assessments more effectively and securely than ever before. On average, educators can grade paper-based assessments up to 3X faster while providing students with richer, more formative feedback. This significantly enriches the learning and teaching experience for students and educators by transforming assessment into a dialogue for improvement. Learn more about Crowdmark for schools and higher education at https://crowdmark.com/.
