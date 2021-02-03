TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's fast-paced and ever-changing global healthcare landscape, real-world data is driving healthcare innovation to new heights. ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA), is proud to announce that it has partnered with Lynx.MD to securely and seamlessly share its accumulated clinical healthcare data with academic, pharmaceutical and med-tech communities to facilitate the development of innovative medical protocols and technologies.
The Lynx.MD cloud-based data platform enables the analysis of rich, real-world health information by securely connecting healthcare organizations. This alliance empowers deep learning analysis, enabling researchers to investigate data from multiple sources driving innovation at an unparalleled pace. Lynx.MD was founded by award-winning entrepreneurs and experts from the cybersecurity and healthcare sectors.
The collaboration with Lynx.MD will position ENTA to significantly expand and enhance its opportunities to advance the field of medicine on a global scale. The data will be anonymized prior to placement on the platform and always remains securely stored in the ENT dedicated Lynx AWS cloud environment. An additional layer of security will also be applied with industry-leading advanced firewall algorithms and the application of world-class medical-grade cybersecurity protection protocols.
Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA says, "Our partnership with Lynx.MD will allow ENTA to contribute to, and benefit from, the comprehensive wealth of healthcare data that it currently contained in our custom built EHR platform and make that data accessible to the healthcare community. We have dedicated ourselves to being at the forefront of digital medical records for the past 20 years and this is the natural next evolution of the information infrastructure we have built." Glazer further commented, "Real-time data and research are the lifeblood of healthcare innovations and technological advancements in the medical arena. We at ENTA are thrilled to be a part of Lynx.MD's mission to drive the advances in medical intelligence and healthcare treatment options on a global scale."
Dr. Daniel Gold, Partner and Chair of ENTA's Electronic Health System Committee adds, "Lynx.MD's ability to apply machine learning to anonymized health care data can dramatically improve clinical patient care, research productivity, clinical operations, and digital medicine product testing — all of which can lead to better patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. We are excited to be partnering with such an innovative leader in the health care research space."
To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has over 220 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit http://www.entandallergy.com.
About Lynx.MD:
Lynx.MD unlocks the potential of health data to accelerate innovation. It opens a new era of privacy and anonymization - a safe space in the cloud where rich health data can be quickly shared and studied with minimal effort while controlling access levels on-the-fly. With the Lynx platform, healthcare organizations can become catalysts for innovation by making their data available, and by collaborating with industry partners and academia - all within a secure environment that honors patient privacy. For the med-tech and pharma communities, this means radically reduced data access time and a new potential for instantly performing deep learning and AI research and development based on health data from a diversity of sources never available before.
