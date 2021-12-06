IRVING, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entercoms rebrands its service business to ActioHX as the company continues expanding its focus on the Human Experience (HX).
ActioHX, provides actionable HX insights and services to assist companies to enhance their customers' support experience, driving greater client retention and new client growth.
Offerings include:
- HX Consulting: Identify opportunities / solutions to improve the support experience
- Sentiment Analytics: Discover insights and actionable items from client feedback
- Support Journey Optimization: Provide insights and actionable recommendations on the client's support and service journey
- Order Management: Apply HX focus to manage the order lifecycle, optimize order execution, and provide insights to refine and automate the order management process
The company's vision is driven by human centricity, the idea that people are much more than statistics or data. As companies continue to focus on digital transformation, customers still want to be treated like humans, not statistics. Organizations that elevate the human experience will create more meaningful connections, loyalty, and growth.
ActioHX has been firmly rooted in service delivery since 2008, with a team of 300+ experts that pride themselves on speed to value and intense focus on customer outcomes. The company will continue to serve its current clients with the same dedication and focus. The company looks forward to continued success building outcomes with their valued clients.
